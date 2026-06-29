Guernsey Pension Seminar 2026: The Home Of Global Mobility – Panel Discussion (Video)

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
How are High Net Worth individuals' mobility patterns, digital innovation, and evolving work practices reshaping the landscape of international pension and savings plans? This panel discussion examines the transformative forces driving demand for International Pension Plans and their implications for both employers and globally mobile individuals.
within Energy and Natural Resources and Employment and HR topic(s)
with readers working within the Technology industries
The panellist explored how mobility amongst High Net Worths, the increasing degree of digital innovation, and the demand for International Pension Plans are being powered by wider-ranging changes in work practices, driving international pension and savings plans for both employers and individuals.