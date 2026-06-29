ARTICLE
29 June 2026

Guernsey Pension Seminar 2026: The Home Of Global Mobility – Panel Discussion (Video)

G
Guernsey Finance

Contributor

Guernsey Finance logo
Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Explore Firm Details
How are High Net Worth individuals' mobility patterns, digital innovation, and evolving work practices reshaping the landscape of international pension and savings plans? This panel discussion examines the transformative forces driving demand for International Pension Plans and their implications for both employers and globally mobile individuals.
Guernsey Wealth Management
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Guernsey Finance are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Technology industries

The panellist explored how mobility amongst High Net Worths, the increasing degree of digital innovation, and the demand for International Pension Plans are being powered by wider-ranging changes in work practices, driving international pension and savings plans for both employers and individuals.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Guernsey Finance
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More