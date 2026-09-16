How Guernsey Can Support The Next Generation Of UK Alternative Investment Managers

This article was originally published by Guernsey Finance.

The UK's proposed AIFM reforms are designed to support emerging managers. As more firms move from proof of concept to institutional scale, how can Guernsey help them navigate the next stage of growth?

The UK's proposed reforms to its alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) regime reflect a broader recognition of the importance of emerging and growing managers within the private funds industry. By moving towards a more proportionate framework, policymakers are seeking to create an environment in which more managers can launch, grow and build sustainable investment businesses.

If those reforms are successful, the UK could see a larger and more diverse community of alternative investment managers over the coming years. As those businesses evolve, many will face increasingly complex questions around fund structuring, investor access, governance and long-term platform development.

Some managers may decide that a Guernsey structure is preferable to operating within the UK AIFM regime. However, for many managers who remain within the UK AIFM framework, Guernsey can still play an important role in supporting fundraising, structuring and growth.

From proof of concept to institutional platform

Launching a first fund remains challenging. Emerging managers must often establish credibility with investors, demonstrate operational robustness and navigate a demanding fundraising environment, all while building a business from the ground up.

In this context, flexibility matters.

Many managers want structures that are proportionate to their immediate objectives while retaining the ability to scale as the business develops. Guernsey's range of structuring solutions, including the Private Investment Fund (PIF) regime, can provide an efficient route to market for managers seeking to establish a proof-of-concept vehicle or launch with a focused investor base.

The key consideration is not simply speed to market. It is ensuring that early structuring decisions do not limit future opportunities.

As managers progress from Fund I to Fund II and beyond, investor expectations typically evolve. Reporting obligations may increase, governance frameworks may become more sophisticated and product offerings may expand. Having structures capable of evolving alongside those demands can become an important strategic advantage.

Equally important is the wider ecosystem supporting those structures. Access to experienced advisers, administrators, directors and a responsive regulator can provide valuable support as managers move from entrepreneurial start-up to institutional platform

Supporting the wider manager ecosystem

As managers grow, complexity often develops around the manager platform rather than the flagship fund itself.

Today's alternative investment managers frequently require a broader range of solutions, including co-investment vehicles, carried interest arrangements, GP commitment structures and employee incentive programmes. As firms mature, they may also explore continuation funds, secondary transactions and other bespoke investment structures.

These arrangements are increasingly central to the operation of modern private capital businesses. Investors are seeking greater flexibility in how capital is deployed, while managers are looking for ways to align interests, retain talent and create additional opportunities for growth.

For emerging managers, establishing these structures within a flexible and well-understood environment can be particularly valuable. Guernsey's experience across private equity, venture capital, private credit, infrastructure and real assets means it is well placed to support not only the fund itself, but also the wider ecosystem that surrounds a growing manager.

Guernsey's role in a multi-jurisdictional landscape

Fund structuring discussions are often framed as a choice between jurisdictions. In practice, many managers are taking a more nuanced approach.

Many UK managers already operate across multiple jurisdictions as fundraising becomes increasingly international. Guernsey structures are frequently used alongside other fund domiciles and investor access routes, allowing managers to build solutions that meet differing investor requirements while maintaining operational efficiency

For some managers, this may involve Guernsey fund structures operating alongside Luxembourg feeder arrangements, sleeves or parallel vehicles. Others may utilise different jurisdictions to address investor, distribution or regulatory considerations.

The conversation is therefore less about selecting a single jurisdiction and more about creating a fundraising architecture capable of supporting long-term growth.

For emerging managers in particular, this flexibility can be important. The ability to combine different jurisdictions and structures allows businesses to respond to fundraising opportunities as they arise, rather than being constrained by decisions made prior to launch.

In this environment, Guernsey's role is not necessarily to replace other jurisdictions but to work alongside them, providing solutions that can support international fundraising strategies.

Accessing the next pools of capital

Looking ahead, one of the most significant developments shaping private markets is the continued expansion of private wealth participation.

Institutional investors remain the cornerstone of alternative asset fundraising, but managers are increasingly exploring opportunities to access capital from family offices, private banks, wealth managers and high-net-worth investors. The growth of evergreen and semi-liquid structures reflects a broader effort across the industry to widen access to private market investments.

For emerging managers, these developments present both opportunities and challenges. Accessing new investor channels often requires different structures, governance arrangements and distribution strategies.

This is an area where Guernsey's flexibility can be particularly valuable. With its long-established expertise in alternative assets, range of fund structuring options and experience supporting international investor bases, Guernsey is well positioned to help managers develop solutions capable of accommodating both institutional and private wealth capital. As fundraising strategies become more diverse, managers are often seeking structures that can evolve alongside changing investor demands rather than requiring fundamental restructuring as their businesses grow.

Alongside this trend, managers are also exploring how technological innovation may shape the future of private markets. Tokenisation continues to attract interest as the industry considers new ways of improving investor access, administrative efficiency and the ownership experience within alternative investment products.

As a jurisdiction with a strong track record of supporting innovation in private markets, Guernsey is well placed to assist managers as they explore new approaches to fundraising, investor participation and asset ownership.

While these developments remain at varying stages of maturity, they point towards a future in which private capital becomes fully international, interconnected and accessible.

Looking ahead

If the UK's proposed reforms succeed in encouraging more managers to establish and grow AIFM businesses, demand for sophisticated structuring, governance and fundraising solutions is likely to grow alongside them.

The opportunities for Guernsey extend well beyond fund domicile selection, as evidenced by the island’s more than £1 trillion in assets managed and administered within the island’s investment sector. Some managers may look to Guernsey as a jurisdiction through which to establish structures outside the UK AIFM framework, while others may be attracted by the flexibility of its fund structuring options and the wider ecosystem that supports growing investment businesses.

Whether supporting proof-of-concept launches through the PIF regime, establishing co-investment and carried interest arrangements, accommodating Luxembourg sleeves and other multi-jurisdictional solutions, or exploring innovative routes to new pools of capital, Guernsey offers managers tools that can evolve alongside their business ambitions.

As the next generation of UK alternative investment managers grows, the question is unlikely to be whether a single jurisdiction has all the answers. Rather, it is how managers can combine the right structures, expertise and investor access solutions to support long-term success. Guernsey is well positioned to be part of that journey.

For managers navigating these decisions, specialist advice can help ensure that structuring choices made today continue to support future fundraising ambitions. Walkers advises alternative investment managers across the full lifecycle of their businesses, from first-time fund launches and manager platform structuring through to institutional fundraising, multi-jurisdictional arrangements and longer-term growth strategies. Working alongside Guernsey's wider professional ecosystem, we help managers develop solutions that are aligned with their commercial objectives and capable of evolving as their businesses grow.