ARTICLE
9 September 2026

Summer Reading For Private Clients – Wealth And Values

WB
Wedlake Bell

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We are a contemporary London law firm, rooted in tradition with a lasting legacy of client service. Founded in 1780, we recognise the long-standing relationships we have with our clients and how they have helped shape our past and provide a platform for our future. With 76 partners supported by over 300 lawyers and support staff, we operate on a four practice group model: private client, business services, real estate and dispute resolution. Our driving force is to empower our clients by providing quality legal advice, insight and intelligence that enables them to achieve their goals whether personal or business. We are large enough to advise on the most complex matters, but small enough to ensure that our people and our work remain exceptional and dynamic. Building relationships is at the heart of everything we do.
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Explore how wealth extends beyond financial metrics to encompass values, culture, possessions, and philanthropy. This collection examines the broader dimensions of legacy planning, from values-led investing and cultural perspectives on succession to the emotional significance of heirlooms and passion assets, offering insights into creating meaningful and lasting legacies.
United Kingdom Wealth Management
Caroline Miller and Matthew Braithwaite

Summer often provides a welcome opportunity to pause, reflect and take stock. With that in mind, we have collated this edition to explore the concept of wealth beyond traditional financial metrics and consider the broader factors that contribute to a meaningful and lasting legacy.

Wealth can take many forms. It is reflected in the possessions we treasure, the values we uphold, the causes we support and the stories that connect generations. Increasingly, families are recognising that the true significance of wealth lies not only in what is accumulated, but also in how it is protected, enjoyed and shared. In this edition, we explore these broader dimensions of wealth, including the emotional significance of heirlooms, values-led investing, philanthropy, cultural perspectives on legacy and succession, and the unique challenges presented by passion assets.

Together, these articles highlight that effective wealth planning is about much more than preserving capital. It is about understanding what matters most to you and ensuring that your wealth, in all its forms, supports the legacy you wish to create.

We hope you enjoy this edition and that it earns a place on your summer reading list. Should any of the topics resonate with you, or if you would like to discuss how they relate to your own circumstances or those of your clients, please contact your usual Wedlake Bell adviser.

In this edition…

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Caroline Miller
Caroline Miller
Photo of Matthew Braithwaite
Matthew Braithwaite
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