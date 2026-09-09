Summer Reading For Private Clients – Wealth And Values

Summer often provides a welcome opportunity to pause, reflect and take stock. With that in mind, we have collated this edition to explore the concept of wealth beyond traditional financial metrics and consider the broader factors that contribute to a meaningful and lasting legacy.

Wealth can take many forms. It is reflected in the possessions we treasure, the values we uphold, the causes we support and the stories that connect generations. Increasingly, families are recognising that the true significance of wealth lies not only in what is accumulated, but also in how it is protected, enjoyed and shared. In this edition, we explore these broader dimensions of wealth, including the emotional significance of heirlooms, values-led investing, philanthropy, cultural perspectives on legacy and succession, and the unique challenges presented by passion assets.

Together, these articles highlight that effective wealth planning is about much more than preserving capital. It is about understanding what matters most to you and ensuring that your wealth, in all its forms, supports the legacy you wish to create.

We hope you enjoy this edition and that it earns a place on your summer reading list. Should any of the topics resonate with you, or if you would like to discuss how they relate to your own circumstances or those of your clients, please contact your usual Wedlake Bell adviser.

In this edition…