FocUS is Jersey Finance’s interview series centred on the US market. Read on to access the latest instalment.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.

Philip Pirecki, Americas Lead at Jersey Finance, recently chatted with Ed Devenport, Partner at Mourant in Jersey, and Global Practice Leader of the firm’s private wealth practice.

Read the interview to:

Explore the key forces shaping private wealth for US and US-connected ultra-high net worth families, including increasing tax and geopolitical uncertainty.

Learn how Jersey’s legal framework and structuring toolkit can support families with wealth protection and succession planning

Understand how Jersey practitioners work alongside US tax and legal advisers and hear Ed’s recommendations for families, advisers and Jersey-based service providers

Find out why Ed believes Jersey is such an attractive place to live and work

Access the interview now:

FocUS: In Conversation with Ed Devenport

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