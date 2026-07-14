Significant Growth For Collas Crill Trust Across The Channel Islands

Collas Crill Trust (CCT) has made a number of appointments in its Guernsey and Jersey offices.

Collas Crill is an offshore law firm with offices in Bermuda, BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey and London. We deliver a comprehensive range of legal services to clients across banking and finance, corporate, dispute resolution, funds, insolvency and restructuring, private client and trusts, real estate and regulatory. Our clients include some of the world’s leading international businesses, trusts and funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families across the globe. We continue to build a network of independent and trusted partners around the world including the Caribbean, the Channel Islands, the UK, Europe, the Americas and MENA.

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Collas Crill Trust (CCT) has made a number of appointments in its Guernsey and Jersey offices.

Over the last couple of months eight team members have joined the firm in a range of positions.

In Guernsey, Carl Brouard has joined as Head of Client Services with a planned Board appointment subject to probation and regulatory approval.

Carl brings more than 20 years of fiduciary services experience to CCT, most recently spent at Sequent.

Throughout his career he has managed clients with financial and non-financial assets and a wide variety of succession and wealth management structures. He had extensive experience in working for international, cross-border families, assisting them and their family offices to provide a holistic approach to fiduciary structuring.

Carl joins Steven Marquis, who has been appointed as Associate Director.

Steven has more than 20 years' experience managing high and ultra-high net worth client portfolios in a range of asset classes and jurisdictions, with a particular focus on complex stakeholder interactions and structure dynamics.

Chantelle Le Cheminant further strengthens the team as Manager.

Chantelle has nearly 20 years’ experience at a professional fiduciary firm providing tailored private client services. She has expertise in managing complex trust and company structures, with a particular focus on sophisticated and high-value trust arrangements. Her background includes administering structures holding multi-jurisdictional assets and working closely with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family groups.

Scott Howitt has joined CCT as Assistant Manager from NSM with extensive experience in the Guernsey fiduciary sector. He has developed a strong technical and practical understanding of trust and corporate administration throughout his career.

Kayleigh Georcelin supports both offices as Group Company Secretary. She plays a key role at CCT in maintaining effective governance structures and supporting informed, efficient board decision-making having gained experience working for multi-jurisdictional fiduciary businesses.

In Jersey Stacey Sunley has joined CCT as Senior Client Services Director. She has more than 18 years’ experience in private wealth, gained across both Jersey and Geneva, having worked for several leading service providers.

She has expertise in managing complex structures for UHNW international clients, working closely with different generations of families in the UK and Middle East. She is experienced in managing a diverse range of asset classes and navigating the regulatory and structuring considerations that come with cross-border wealth.

Ross McCann supports the Jersey team as Senior Trust Officer. He joined CCT with five years' experience working in the private wealth sector, specialising in in complex family trust structures.

Lisa Avery has joined as Executive Assistant to Group Managing Director of Collas Crill Trust and Corporate Services, Katie Bonfrer.

Katie said: 'These appointments reflect our continued commitment to putting clients first by investing in exceptional people. As demand for our services grows, we are strengthening our teams with talented professionals who share our values and are dedicated to delivering the trusted, responsive and personal service our clients expect.

'By combining experienced leadership with emerging talent across both Jersey and Guernsey, we are ensuring we continue to provide the highest standards of advice and support, while creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation of professionals to build rewarding careers with us.'

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