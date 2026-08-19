The Power Of Guernsey: Speed, Efficiency And Market Access (Video)

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Guernsey Finance serves as the official promotional body for Guernsey's international finance sector, operating as a collaborative initiative between government and industry stakeholders. The organization works to enhance Guernsey's global reputation and facilitate connections within the international financial services community.
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In our recent interview with the London Stock Exchange Marketplace Matters, Guernsey Finance Chief Executive Barnaby Molloy and Chair of the Guernsey Investment & Funds Association, Katy Hodgetts, explore what makes Guernsey one of the leading jurisdictions for funds and investment management. They discuss the scale and global reach of Guernsey’s financial services sector, why managers continue to choose the island, and how its collaborative ecosystem supports both established and first-time fund managers.
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