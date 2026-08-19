The Power Of Guernsey: Speed, Efficiency And Market Access (Video)

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In our recent interview with the London Stock Exchange Marketplace Matters, Guernsey Finance Chief Executive Barnaby Molloy and Chair of the Guernsey Investment & Funds Association, Katy Hodgetts, explore what makes Guernsey one of the leading jurisdictions for funds and investment management. They discuss the scale and global reach of Guernsey’s financial services sector, why managers continue to choose the island, and how its collaborative ecosystem supports both established and first-time fund managers.