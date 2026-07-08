Applications open for Guernsey’s industry-backed emerging fund manager programme

Applications are now open for The Fund Foundry, Guernsey’s industry-backed programme helping first-time and emerging fund managers launch institutional investment funds from Guernsey.

The programme opens following strong early interest from managers in the UK and internationally, with expressions of interest received across venture capital, private equity, private debt, real estate, digital assets and other alternative investment strategies. Each year, five emerging fund managers will be selected to join a twelve-month programme designed to reduce the cost, complexity and time involved in bringing a first institutional fund to market.

Successful applicants receive £25,000 (approximately US$33,000) of direct programme support through a voucher redeemable against first-year offshore legal, fund administration and audit costs. Participants also benefit from dedicated mentoring, practical guidance throughout the fund launch process, introductions to investors and allocators, and access to Guernsey’s internationally recognised funds ecosystem.

Based on estimates from participating legal, fund administration, audit, banking and other industry partners, the total first-year value of the programme could exceed £75,000 (approximately US$100,000) through a combination of direct programme support and reduced-fee arrangements, significantly reducing the cost of launching a first institutional fund. Eligible managers will also have access to the GFSC Innovation Sandbox and Concierge service, alongside Private Investment Fund registration in as little as one business day, where applicable.

The programme is backed by Guernsey’s funds industry. There is no programme fee, no equity requirement and no carry.

Dirk Bischof, Co-Founder of The Fund Foundry, said: “Launching a first fund requires much more than a compelling investment strategy. Emerging managers must build the right structure, assemble the right partners, navigate regulation and raise capital, often for the first time. The Fund Foundry brings Guernsey’s fund ecosystem together in one coordinated programme, helping managers reduce the cost, complexity and time involved in launching a fund while allowing them to focus on what they do best: investing and building enduring investment businesses.”

Rebecca Booth, Co-Founder of The Fund Foundry, said: “The level of interest we’ve seen before applications have even opened has been incredibly encouraging. It reflects growing demand for practical, industry-led support and highlights the strength of Guernsey’s collaborative funds ecosystem. The Fund Foundry demonstrates what can be achieved when industry, regulators and service providers come together with a shared ambition, to help the next generation of fund managers succeed.”

Applications remain open until 1 September 2026. Twenty shortlisted managers will be invited to Guernsey for a two-day selection event in late September, where they will meet programme partners, mentors and members of the selection panel. Five managers will then be selected to join the inaugural cohort, which begins in October 2026.

Applications are now open at: Home | The Fund Foundry

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.