Supporting Families And Clients In The Middle East (Video)

Aaron Russell-Davison examines the resurgence of activity across the Middle East and its implications for Guernsey's established regional partnerships. As families navigate evolving wealth dynamics, he analyzes emerging patterns in succession planning, governance frameworks, and the restructuring of international wealth arrangements.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Article Insights

Aaron Russell-Davison’s articles from Guernsey Finance are most popular: within Wealth Management topic(s)

in United Kingdom Guernsey Finance are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

In this video, Aaron Russell-Davison shares his perspective on the renewed momentum across the Middle East and what it means for Guernsey’s long-standing relationships in the region. Discussing key trends shaping private wealth and investment, Aaron explores how families are reassessing succession planning, governance structures and cross-border wealth arrangements in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.