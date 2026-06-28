Guernsey Pension Seminar 2026: The Home Of Global Mobility - Keynote Address (Video)

Guernsey Finance serves as the official promotional body for Guernsey's international finance sector, operating as a collaborative initiative between government and industry stakeholders. The organization works to enhance Guernsey's global reputation and facilitate connections within the international financial services community.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

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Helen Dean, Trustee & NED has spent her working life working in government and in financial services, where she has focused on improving financial resilience for individuals and families across the UK.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

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