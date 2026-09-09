Wealth And Assets: When Emotional Investments Meet Financial Responsibility

High net worth individuals are increasingly investing in art, watches, wine, classic cars and other collectibles as passion assets. These assets combine personal enjoyment with financial value, requiring careful legal and practical consideration across acquisition, lending, financing and succession planning to protect both their emotional significance and long-term worth.

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Passion assets are playing an increasingly prominent role in the lives of collectors and families, combining personal meaning with financial value. Whether acquiring, lending or leveraging a collection, a considered approach can help protect both its emotional significance and long-term worth.

High net worth individuals are increasingly investing in art, watches, wine, classic cars and other collectibles. While these assets are often acquired out of passion, they are also becoming an important component of wealth and succession planning. As a result, collectors are paying greater attention to the legal and practical considerations of ownership.

The rise of passion assets

Traditionally, family wealth has been concentrated in property and financial investments. Increasingly, however, collectors are allocating capital to assets that offer both personal enjoyment and the potential for long-term appreciation.

Against the backdrop of the great wealth transfer, passion assets can also play an important role in engaging future generations in discussions about ownership, stewardship and legacy. As wealth becomes increasingly concentrated in these assets, careful planning is essential to protect and preserve them for the future.

Acquiring passion assets

For many collectors, acquisition is driven by personal connection as much as investment potential. Whether purchasing an artwork, a rare watch or a vintage car, buyers should ensure they understand exactly what they are acquiring.

Before completing a purchase, collectors should consider:

obtaining independent authenticity and condition reports;

verifying provenance and ownership history;

confirming the seller’s right to transfer title and any relevant intellectual property rights;

securing written warranties regarding authenticity, condition and title; and

considering whether exclusivity or rarity may affect long-term value.

While values may fluctuate with taste and market conditions, thorough due diligence and clear contractual protections can help minimise risk.

Sharing collections with others

Lending objects to museums, institutions or corporate collections can enhance their cultural significance and allow wider public enjoyment.

When lending valuable items, owners should ensure there is a clear loan agreement, appropriate restrictions on use and promotion, and adequate insurance coverage throughout the loan period.

Passion assets as collateral

Passion assets are increasingly being used as security for loans, providing collectors with additional liquidity and financial flexibility.

Borrowers should understand any ongoing obligations to lenders, particularly where assets may move across jurisdictions. Once a loan has been repaid, any security interests should be formally released before further dealings take place.

Building a legacy

Passion assets often carry significant emotional and financial value for future generations. Careful estate planning can help ensure collections are transferred efficiently and in accordance with a family’s wishes.

Inheritance Tax and Capital Gains Tax will often be important considerations, although trusts, reliefs, exemptions and other planning opportunities may help mitigate liabilities. Thoughtful succession planning can preserve both value and legacy.

Balancing passion and prudence

As passion assets become an increasingly important component of private wealth, collectors are balancing emotional attachment with responsible stewardship. Whether acquiring, lending, financing or passing on a collection, careful planning can help preserve both personal significance and long-term value.

Wedlake Bell advises collectors, families, family offices and trustees on the acquisition, ownership, financing, lending and succession of passion assets. Drawing together expertise in private wealth, tax, disputes and art and luxury assets, we help clients protect, enjoy and pass on the collections that matter most to them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.