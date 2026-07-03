USCIS, E-Verify Issue Updated TPS Guidance For Seven Countries Following SCOTUS Decision

USCIS and E-Verify have issued updated employer guidance for TPS beneficiaries from Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

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Takeaways

USCIS and E-Verify have issued updated employer guidance for TPS beneficiaries from Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

For all seven countries, employers should use July 10, 2026, as the current date for Form I-9 and E-Verify purposes.

Employers should not assume July 10 marks the automatic end of TPS-based employment authorization, particularly for Haiti and Syria, where litigation and agency implementation remain ongoing.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 25 decision allowing the Department of Homeland Security to move forward with terminating Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Syria, USCIS and E-Verify have issued updated country-specific guidance for employers regarding Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance.

The agencies issued separate guidance for TPS beneficiaries from Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Although the litigation affecting each designation differs, each notice instructs employers to use July 10, 2026, for Form I-9 and E-Verify purposes.

Notably, employers should not interpret July 10 as the automatic end of TPS-based employment authorization.

Haiti and Syria: Although the Supreme Court’s decision permits DHS to move forward with the TPS terminations for Haiti and Syria, USCIS has issued interim Form I-9 and E-Verify guidance while the district court proceedings continue. Once the district court injunctions are lifted and DHS implements the TPS termination notices, TPS-based employment authorization for affected beneficiaries will likely end, absent further judicial or agency action.

Employers with affected employees should:

Follow the updated USCIS and E-Verify instructions applicable to the employee’s TPS designation.

Use July 10, 2026, for Form I-9 and E-Verify purposes, as directed in the agency guidance.

Continue monitoring agency announcements and court developments before taking reverification or other employment action based on TPS expiration.

The July 1 USCIS and E-Verify guidance provides employers with interim compliance instructions while the litigation continues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.