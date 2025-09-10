Department Of State Limits Nonimmigrant Visa Applications

On Saturday, September 6th, 2025, the Department of State announced that, effective immediately, all applicants for U.S. nonimmigrant visas (NIV) should schedule their visa interview appointments at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in their country of nationality or residence. Individuals who currently have appointments booked are advised that their appointments "generally will not be cancelled" – however, no guarantee is made that their NIV will be issued.

This policy changes the current guidance for so-called "third country nationals," i.e., individuals who apply for a visa outside of their home country. It has been a long-standing policy that individuals can apply for an NIV anywhere in the world. Some embassies have pushed back on third-country nationals due to the overwhelming number of requests. Some examples include Canada, Mexico, and smaller consulates such as the Bahamas.

This change drastically affects the visa options for individuals from countries with lengthy wait times and delays in visa processing. Indian nationals can no longer avail of interview waivers, and the current NIV wait times of two-three months are set to dramatically increase.

This change underlines the importance of planning ahead for travel and understanding all potential risks. Individuals and employers should carefully consider the implications of travel if an individual would be required to travel to another country for an extended period. Finally, individuals with current visa appointments should consult with an immigration attorney to assess the risks of attending their visa interview.

What is residency for NIV purposes?

No further guidance is provided on what NIV applicants should provide to demonstrate residence in the country in which they are applying. Accordingly, applicants should carefully assess the totality of evidence that they can provide to an Embassy ahead of their appointment. It is advisable to have as much evidence as possible of residency at the interview to avoid any lengthy administrative processing.

Exceptions to the rule?

The current guidance states that "rare exceptions may also be made for humanitarian or medical emergencies or foreign policy reasons." With no further guidance immediately available, it is safe to assume that exceptions will be very limited. Typically, humanitarian exceptions can include family unity reasons, as well as deaths or illness within a family, so applicants can potentially advocate for an exception on these grounds. The risks are substantial as the applicant may only be informed that their visa application is not eligible for processing at the interview. Accordingly, caution is advised when exploring exceptions in this area.

But what if there is no US Embassy in my home country?

Further guidance was provided for NIV applicants where NIV processing is suspended in their home country; they should make an appointment at their designated NIV consulate or embassy:

NATIONAL OF DESIGNATED LOCATIONS(S) Afghanistan Islamabad Belarus Vilnius, Warsaw Chad Yaoundé Cuba Georgetown Haiti Nassau Iran Dubai Libya Tunis Niger Ouagadougou Russia Astana, Warsaw Somalia Nairobi South Sudan Nairobi Sudan Cairo Syria Amman Ukraine Krakow, Warsaw Venezuela Bogota Yemen Riyadh Zimbabwe Johannesburg

