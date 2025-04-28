The New Alien Registration Requirement: Considerations For Foreign Nationals

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s Alien Registration Requirement, effective April 11, 2025, requires most noncitizens aged 14 and older who remain in the United States for over 30 days, to register and complete biometrics. Parents or guardians are responsible for registering minors under 14, and individuals turning 14 must re-register within 30 days of their birthday. The registration can be completed by filing Form G-325R through an individual USCIS online account. This registration does not grant any immigrant or nonimmigrant status. Once an individual has registered and completes fingerprinting, DHS will issue the proof of registration, which anyone over the age of 18 will be required to carry and keep in their personal possession at all times.

However, many individuals are already considered registered and not required to register, including:

lawful permanent residents; individuals paroled into the United States under INA 212(d)(5) for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefits, even if the period of parole has expired; individuals admitted to the United States as nonimmigrants who were issued Form I-94 or I-94W (paper or electronic), even if the period of admission has expired; all individuals present in the United States who were issued immigrant or nonimmigrant visas in their passports at the U.S. consular posts abroad before their last date of arrival; individuals placed into removal proceedings; individuals issued an employment authorization document; individuals who have applied for lawful permanent residence using Forms I-485, I-687, I-691, I-698, I-700, and provided fingerprints (unless waived), even if the applications were denied; and individuals issued border crossing cards.

For additional information about the Alien Registration Requirement, please refer to the Q&A section below. According to USCIS:

Q: What is "alien registration"?

A: Alien registration is a federal legal requirement under Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). It requires most noncitizens who remain in the United States for more than 30 days to register with DHS, provide biometric information (like fingerprints), and carry evidence of registration at all times if age 18 or older.

Q: Why is this being enforced now?

A: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14159, directing DHS to ensure that noncitizens comply with the registration requirement and to treat failure to register as a civil and criminal enforcement priority. As of April 11, 2025, DHS began enforcing this process and introduced the online registration process.

Q: Who must register?

A: Anyone who falls into "not registered" category, if:

you are aged 14 or older and have not registered and fingerprinted when applying for a visa to enter the United States and remain in the United States for 30 days or longer; you entered the United States without inspection or parole; you were not fingerprinted during your visa application or entry; you are the parent or guardian of a child under 14 who has not been registered; or you are a child who just turned 14 and were previously registered by a parent

Q: Who is considered "Not Registered"?

A:

Individuals present in the United States without inspection and admission OR inspection and parole and who have not otherwise registered. Canadian visitors who entered the United States at land ports of entry and were not issued evidence of registration. Individuals who were not fingerprinted during a visa application or entry. Individuals who submitted applications for deferred action or TPS who were not issued evidence of registration.

Q: Who is exempt from registration?

A: You are exempt if you are:

a holder of an A or G visa (diplomatic or international representatives); or a nonimmigrant who DHS waived from fingerprinting (e.g., diplomats, certain short-term visitors under reciprocal arrangements).

Q: How do I know if I've already registered?

A: Anyone who has been issued one of the documents designated as evidence of registration is considered "already registered," including:

lawful permanent residents; you filed a qualifying form such as: Form I-485 (adjustment of status),

you were fingerprinted (biometrics) by USCIS; or you were issued any of the following: I-94/I-94W

Green card (I-551)

Employment authorization document (I-766)

Notice to appear (I-862) or other DHS-issued removal notices

Border crossing card (I-185/I-186)

Q: What does not count as registration?

A: The following documents are not considered evidence of registration:

a state driver's license or ID; an application for TPS, DACA, or asylum without an approved registration form or DHS fingerprinting; and entering via land border as a Canadian or Mexican national without receiving DHS documentation.

Q: How do I register if I haven't already?

A: To register properly, follow these steps:

Create a USCIS online account at https://my.uscis.gov, if not already created. If you are registering a minor child, create an account on their behalf. Complete Form G-325R (Biographic Information – Registration) online through your USCIS account. Biometrics Appointment: After submitting the form, you will receive a biometrics appointment notice. Attend your biometrics appointment at an USCIS Application Support Center. Download Proof of Registration: Once processed, download your proof of alien registration PDF from your USCIS account.

Note: If you are 18 or older, you must carry this registration at all times.

Q: Is there a fee to register?

A: Currently, there is no fee. The registration is free, including the biometric appointment. DHS is considering a $30 biometric services fee in the future.

Q. What happens if I don't register?

A: Failure to comply with the register requirement or carry proof of registration may result in:

a misdemeanor charge; fines up to $5,000; imprisonment for up to 30 days; and deportation proceedings under INA § 237 unless an individual can prove that a failure was reasonable, excusable, or was not willful.

Note: False statements during registration may also lead to criminal prosecution and deportation.

Q: What happens if I change my address?

A: You must report a change if address to USCIS within 10 days of moving. This can be completed through your USCIS account by completing Form AR-11 online.

Q: After registering, what else do I need to do?

A: You must:

carry your registration document at all times if you are 18 or older; file AR-11 with USCIS within 10 days of any address change; and re-register if you were registered as a child and just turned 14.

Q: Can I use the registration document for work or immigration benefits?

A: No. Alien registration is not an immigration status, does not create an immigration status, establish employment authorization, or provide any other rights, public benefits, or protection from removal.

