On March 12, 2025, USCIS announced an interim final rule regarding a new Alien Registration Requirement, to go into effect on April 11, 2025. As of the posting of this blog (April 10, 2025), no injunction has been issued to delay or prevent this requirement from going into effect. The Alien Registration Requirement mandates that certain non-citizens residing in the United States register with the federal government. This process involves providing personal information, including fingerprints, to ensure compliance with U.S. immigration laws.

Who must register? Registration is required for most non-US citizens in the United States:

Individuals aged 14 and older: Those who were not registered and fingerprinted during their visa application and have been in the U.S. for 30 days or longer must register within 30 days of arrival.

Individuals under 14: Parents or legal guardians must register their children within 30 days of arrival. Additionally, upon turning 14, individuals must re-register and provide fingerprints within 30 days of their birthday.

Who is exempt from registration? People not required to register include: holders of A and G (diplomatic) visa holders; certain First Nations and Native Americans; and citizens of other countries who also hold US citizenship. Who is automatically registered and does not need to take further action? The following individuals are deemed to have documents that are evidence of registration under the regulations:

Lawful permanent residents (green card holders)

Nonimmigrant visa status holders with Form I-94 or I-94W (paper or electronic entry records)

Individuals in the United States who had been issued immigrant or nonimmigrant visas before their most recent arrival

Individuals in removal proceedings

Individuals with employment authorization documents (work permits)

People who have applied for permanent residence and provided fingerprints

Individuals with Border Crossing Cards

Who is not considered to have been automatically registered, therefore needing to register under this rule? This will include people who entered without inspection (crossed the border); Canadian visitors who came across a land border crossing and didn't receive evidence of registration; people with pending USCIS applications who have not provided fingerprints; and some categories of individuals who don't have evidence of registration listed in the regulations, such as some applicants for deferred action or Temporary Protected Status. If an individual is not certain whether to register, they should consult the listed USCIS webpage and / or an immigration attorney. If I need to register, how do I do that? Individuals must create a USCS online account at

https://myaccount.uscis.gov/create-account. Each person should have their own individual account under a separate email ID. Once an account has been created, the person will complete Form G-325R and submit this “Biographic Information (Registration)” form electronically through the USCIS account. Finally, the person may be asked to attend a biometrics appointment for fingerprinting.

Is there a fee for registration? There is not currently a fee for registration and biometrics processing, though this is under further consideration. What are the risks of registering? Registration, by its nature, provides an individual's information to DHS, including the enforcement arms of that agency. This could lead to immigration enforcement, including deportation and/or removal proceedings. What are the risks and penalties for not registering? Failure to comply with registration requirements may result in civil and criminal penalties, including fines and potential imprisonment. If you intentionally provide false info or avoid registering, you could face criminal charges, deportation, or be barred from future immigration benefits. Do I need to do anything else after registering? Yes. Individuals ages 18 and older must carry documentation of registration / proof of status. This could include a printout of your I-94 record (for people on temporary visas) or your green card (for lawful permanent residents). Not doing so could lead to misdemeanor charges, fines, or imprisonment of up to 30 days.

Individuals must also report any change of address to USCIS within 10 days of moving. Failure to update address information may result in penalties, including deportation, unless the individual can prove that noncompliance was unintentional or excusable.

Does registration provide any immigration status for people? No. Where can I find more information? You should refer to the USCIS website: Alien Registration Requirement. You may also check back to this page for updates.

