Please note that Electrolux is not involved in, nor aware of, the specifics of any individual employee's Alien Registration process. The requirement explained below is a matter of compliance with U.S. immigration laws and does not impact your employment status with Electrolux. We encourage you to seek guidance from the appropriate legal or governmental authorities if you have any questions or concerns regarding this process. You may emailimmigration@mvalaw.comif you have any questions about this notice.

Visa Sponsored Employee Alert: Understanding Alien Registration Requirements

USCIS implemented the "Alien Registration Requirement" on January 20, 2025. This means that with limited exceptions, aliens (foreign nationals/non-US citizens) 14 years of age or older who were not fingerprinted when applying for a US visa and who remain in the US for 30 days or longer, must apply for registration and fingerprinting. Similarly, parents and legal guardians of children below the age of 14 must ensure that those children are registered. Within 30 days of reaching his or her 14thbirthday, all previously registered non-citizens must apply for re-registration to be fingerprinted.

A willful failure to meet these registration requirements may result in a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $5000, or imprisonment of not more than 30 days, or both. There is a separate ground for registering using false documents.

If you do not register and later apply for an immigration benefit or visa, the government might deny the benefit or visa for failing to register.

You need to register if you:

Are 14 years old or older;

Were not registered and fingerprinted when applying for a US Visa; and

Remain in the US for 30 days or longer for each period of stay.

OR

Were previously registered or fingerprinted, but are turning 14 years old while in the US.

OR

Are Canadian and entered the US at a land port of entry and were not issued evidence of registration (Form I-94).

You do NOT need to register if you meet any of these criteria:

Are a Lawful Permanent Resident

Have applied for lawful permanent residence using forms I-485 and have been fingerprinted

Have an Employment Authorization Document (EAD card)

Have an I-94 entry record, even if the period of admission has expired

Were issued an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa before your last date of arrival

Have been placed in removal proceedings by DHS

Have been issued a Border Crossing Card

Note:If biometrics/fingerprints were taken during US Visa issuance, you are registered. If not, you are not registered even if you received an I-94 entry record.

Who is NOT Registered:

Those without the above documents or without biometrics during your visa application

Most children under the age of 14 at visa application.

Not sure if you need to Register?

If you are uncertain as to whether you need to register for yourself or your child, use the registration tool which can be found here:Alien Registration Requirement | USCIS

How to Register:

Step 1: Create a USCIS Online Account

To register, you must first create aUSCIS online account. See ourHow to Create a USCIS Online Accountpage for more information.

Each non-citizen submitting Form G-325Rmust have their own individual USCIS online account. This includes non-citizens under the age of 14. If you are the parent or legal guardian of a non-citizen under the age of 14 who needs to register, you will need to set up an individual USCIS online account on your child's behalf and in their name.

Step 2: Submit Form G-325R

Once you create your or your child's (if you are the parent or legal guardian of a non-citizen under 14 years of age) USCIS online account, fill out an electronic version of theForm G-325R, Biographic Information (Registration). Form G-325R must be filed online through a USCIS online account. Itcannotbe filed by mail or in person.

Each non-citizen who needs to register must submit Form G-325Rfrom the non-citizen's individual USCIS online account. Form G-325R can only be submitted by the named owner of the USCIS online account. If you are the parent or legal guardian of a non-citizen under the age of 14 who needs to register, you will need to submit Form G-325R on the non-citizen's behalf through their individual USCIS online account.

As you fill out Form G-325R, please carefully consider whether you have already registered. For example, if you have an Arrival-Departure Record number to provide in response to the question "What is your Form I-94 Arrival-Departure Record Number," then DHS already issued you evidence of registration. Anyone issued Form I-94 or I-94W upon their admission or parole to the United States is already registered. Only aliens who were previously registered but were not previously fingerprinted and who attained their 14th birthday in the United States should submit Form G-325R within 30 days of attaining their 14th birthday.

Step 3: USCIS review of Form G-325R

Once you have submitted Form G-325R, USCIS will review the information you provided and any DHS records that are available about you. If it appears that you have already complied with the registration requirements in some other way and do not need to submit Form G-325R, USCIS will notify you that you have already complied with the registration requirement. If you have already registered as required under INA 262, USCIS will not schedule you for a biometric services appointment or provide you with evidence of registration.

If it appears that you are required to register, USCIS will review your Form G-325R to determine if you are required to appear for a biometric services appointment. If you are not required to appear for a biometric services appointment (for example, Canadians and non-citizens under 14 years of age), USCIS will provide you with evidence of registration (see Step 5 below).

Step 4: Attend appointment for biometrics collection

If you are required to register and provide biometrics, USCIS will schedule you for a biometric services appointment at an Application Support Centers (ASC). Registrants are not required to pay a biometric services fee under theInterim Final Rule.

SeePreparing for Your Biometric Services Appointmentfor more information.

A willful failure or refusal to attend your biometric services appointment (if required) may result in a determination that you have failed to register under INA 266(a), 8 U.S.C. 1306(a), and may result in criminal penalties.

Step 5: Receive registration documentation

Once you have registered and provided your biometrics (if required), USCIS will post a notice (USCIS Proof of G-325R Registration) that provides proof of your registration to your USCIS online account and you can download and print a PDF version of the notice.

All non-citizens who are 18 years or older must carry proof at all times of their registration:

Form I-94 or I-94W – even if the admission period is expired

I-551 Permanent Resident/Green Card

I-766, Employment Authorization Document – people with work permits, DACA, TPS, F-1 Students on OPT/STEM OPT, etc.

A valid, unexpired nonimmigrant DHS admission or parole stamp in foreign passport

I-185, Nonresident Alien Canadian Border Crossing Card

I-186, Nonresident Alien Mexican Border Crossing Card

Change of Address Requirement

If you or a non-citizen family member (including children) change your residence, you must notify USCIS of your new address within 10 days. Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to $5000 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment and may result in removal, unless the failure to timely notify is reasonably excusable or was not willful. For more information, please see:https://www.uscis.gov/addresschange

Helpful Links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.