24 February 2025

DOS Announces Dropbox Eligibility Reduced To 12 Months

After quietly updating consular websites, signaling a significant change to Visa Interview Waiver ("dropbox") eligibility requirements, on Feb. 18, 2025...
United States Immigration
Jessica Lang

After quietly updating consular websites, signaling a significant change to Visa Interview Waiver ("dropbox") eligibility requirements, on Feb. 18, 2025, the Department of State (DOS) officially announced the reversion to pre-COVID eligibility standards, reducing the window for dropbox eligibility from 48 months to 12 months. This update follows reports of Visa Application Centers turning away applicants who no longer meet the revised criteria. Effective immediately, only those renewing a visa in the same nonimmigrant category that expired within the past year qualify for the dropbox process.

This shift means more applicants will need to schedule and attend in-person visa interviews, potentially increasing wait times at U.S. consulates worldwide.

