Aging In Place: Michigan Cities Creating Age-Friendly Communities

Michiganders 65 and older represent one of the state's fastest growing age groups. Free fitness memberships for residents 60 and over to its 12 recreation centers is just one way Detroit is working to improve the quality of life for older adults.
Last year, Detroit was one of two Michigan cities to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities.
The network supports local and state leaders by offering access to expert resources as they work to improve housing, transportation, public spaces and other amenities that help people age in place. A dozen localities across the state are now members, and Michigan is one of 11 states that are part of the network.
As a part of the AARP network, the state released a 2024-2026 age-friendly action plan to address a variety of issues, including increasing the number of older adults and caregivers participating in nutrition and wellness programs; improving access to information about how to reduce the risk of falls; and offering more opportunities for social and physical engagement.
