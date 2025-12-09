ARTICLE
9 December 2025

DW FastTrack Podcast Episode13: Co-Parenting With Your Toxic Ex-Partner (Podcast)

Paxton Endres and Bianca Brotherton's DW FastTrack Podcast episode, "Co-Parenting with Your Toxic Ex-Partner," for valuable insights and practical strategies on navigating
Paxton D. Endres and Bianca Brotherton
Paxton Endres and Bianca Brotherton's DW FastTrack Podcast episode, "Co-Parenting with Your Toxic Ex-Partner," for valuable insights and practical strategies on navigating co-parenting during the divorce process. Paxton and Bianca discuss considerations for acting in the best interest of any children, without pulling them into the middle of the situation. Listen to the full podcast on Spotify or YouTube:

Paxton D. Endres
Bianca Brotherton
