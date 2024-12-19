ARTICLE
19 December 2024

Meister Records ACTEC Podcast Episode

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Julia B. Meister, head of Taft's Wealth Transfer Litigation practice, and a partner in the firm's Litigation, Private Client, and Health Care and Life Sciences practice groups...
Julia B. Meister, head of Taft's Wealth Transfer Litigation practice, and a partner in the firm's Litigation, Private Client, and Health Care and Life Sciences practice groups, recently recorded a podcast episode for the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Meister and Cook County Public Guardian, Charles Golbert, spoke on "Combatting Elder Financial Abuse."

Meister is an elected Fellow of ACTEC and immediate past chair of its national Elder Law Committee. A litigator with 29 years' experience in the courtroom, she is an appointed member of the Hamilton County, Ohio Elder Abuse Task Force and a frequent instructor on capacity and other issues relating to elderly and vulnerable people.

To listen to the full episode, visit here.

