5 August 2025

DW FastTrack Episode 12: Mediating Your Divorce With A Narcissist (Video)

In this episode, Marlene Pontrelli and Bob Schwartz discuss the challenges of mediating a divorce when one spouse displays narcissistic traits.
Marlene A. Pontrelli and Robert L. Schwartz
In this episode, Marlene Pontrelli and Bob Schwartz discuss the challenges of mediating a divorce when one spouse displays narcissistic traits. They offer practical strategies for managing high-conflict behavior, preparing for negotiations, and maintaining control of the process. Whether you're a party to a divorce or advising someone who is, this conversation offers valuable insights for navigating difficult dynamics while aiming for a constructive resolution. Click here to listen on Spotify or watch the full podcast below:

