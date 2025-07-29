ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Navigating Solo Aging With Dr. Gerda Maissel (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

United States Family and Matrimonial
Candace Dellacona

Join host Candace Dellacona in this insightful episode of The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, featuring Dr. Gerda Maissel, founder of My MD Advisor. Candace and Dr. Maissel discuss "solo agers" and the unique challenges they face. Learn about critical strategies for single people as they age, including building community, ensuring proper medical care, and legal planning to navigate aging independently or with limited family support. This episode provides valuable insights for both solo agers and their loved ones!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Candace Dellacona
Candace Dellacona
