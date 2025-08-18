ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Ten Minute Interview: Program-Related Investments (Video)

United States Family and Matrimonial
Brian L. Lucareli,Jason Kohout, and Emmaline S. Jurgena
Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Michael Calabrese, partner and member of our Fund Formation and Investment Management group, and Emmaline Jurgena, associate and member of our Estate Planning group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss program-related investments. During the session, Michael and Emmaline provided an overview of program-related investments, including their purpose for charitable organizations, the necessary IRS documentation, and how they compare to traditional investments.

