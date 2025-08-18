Ten Minute Interview: Program-Related Investments (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Michael Calabrese, partner and member of our Fund Formation and Investment Management group, and Emmaline Jurgena, associate and member of our Estate Planning group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss program-related investments. During the session, Michael and Emmaline provided an overview of program-related investments, including their purpose for charitable organizations, the necessary IRS documentation, and how they compare to traditional investments.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.