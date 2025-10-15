ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Poller, Schindel, And Schuck Named To 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers List

Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman Family Law Partners Judy Poller, Ronnie Schindel, and Donald Lockhart Schuck have once again been named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers list...
United States Family and Matrimonial
Judith L. Poller,Ronnie Schindel, and Donald L. Schuck
Pryor Cashman Family Law Partners Judy Poller, Ronnie Schindel, and Donald Lockhart Schuck have once again been named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers list, recognizing the top family law practitioners in the United States.

Now in its fourth edition, the Lawdragon guide honors attorneys who help clients navigate life's most personal legal matters — from divorce and custody disputes to prenuptial agreements and complex estate issues — with compassion, strategy, and integrity. Honorees are selected through a rigorous process of peer nominations, independent journalistic research, and vetting, recognizing those who "help you survive life's noble arc of love and loss, ensuring what you cherish is protected alongside a measure of dignity."

Authors
Photo of Judith L. Poller
Judith L. Poller
Photo of Ronnie Schindel
Ronnie Schindel
Photo of Donald L. Schuck
Donald L. Schuck
