Poller, Schindel, And Schuck Named To 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers List

Pryor Cashman Family Law Partners Judy Poller, Ronnie Schindel, and Donald Lockhart Schuck have once again been named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers list, recognizing the top family law practitioners in the United States.

Now in its fourth edition, the Lawdragon guide honors attorneys who help clients navigate life's most personal legal matters — from divorce and custody disputes to prenuptial agreements and complex estate issues — with compassion, strategy, and integrity. Honorees are selected through a rigorous process of peer nominations, independent journalistic research, and vetting, recognizing those who "help you survive life's noble arc of love and loss, ensuring what you cherish is protected alongside a measure of dignity."

Learn more about the Lawdragon list using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.