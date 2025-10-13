Pryor Cashman Welcomes Partner Caitlin Connolly To Family Law Group In New York

Pryor Cashman announced today that Caitlin Connolly has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Family Law Group.

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

Article Insights

Pryor Cashman LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and International Law topic(s)

Pryor Cashman announced today that Caitlin Connollyhas joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Family Law Group.

Caitlin is an experienced litigator whose practice spans all aspects of divorce, custody, and family law matters. Her broad and deep skill set includes negotiation, mediation, and drafting of prenuptial, postnuptial, cohabitation, and modification agreements, as well as trials, post-judgment enforcement proceedings, and appeals involving complex assets and high-conflict custody disputes. She also advises intended parents navigating assisted reproduction and gestational surrogacy arrangements.

Before entering private practice, Caitlin spent nearly seven years as an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, where she served in the Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking units, first-chaired more than two dozen cases to verdict, and specialized in the investigation and trial of domestic violence-related crimes. She later focused her practice exclusively on family law at two leading boutique firms in New York.

"We are committed to growing our firm in ways that reflect the needs of our clients, and Caitlin's arrival is an important part of that growth," said David C. Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "Caitlin's unique background and experience make her an exceptional addition to our partnership, and we are proud to welcome her to the firm."

"Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group is dedicated to guiding clients through some of life's most personal and challenging matters with both rigor and compassion, and Caitlin's practice aligns perfectly with that approach," said Judith Poller, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. "She brings a distinctive blend of empathy, courtroom skill, and strategic judgment, which will make her an exceptional addition to our team."

"I am honored to join Pryor Cashman and its distinguished Family Law Group," said Caitlin. "The firm's reputation for excellence, collaborative culture, and broad platform provide an unparalleled opportunity to expand the ways I advocate for clients and to further grow my practice. I look forward to contributing to the team's continued success."

Caitlin currently serves as treasurer of the Matrimonial Law Committee of the New York City Bar Association, vice chair of the Domestic Violence Committee of the American Bar Association's Family Law Section, and co-chair of the Domestic Violence Committee of the New York State Bar's Family Law Section. She earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School, where she was editor-in-chief of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review, and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Barnard College.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.