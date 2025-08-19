Piloting Compassion In Caregiving With Jonathan Knaul (Video)

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice. We maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests, and goals.

In this episode of The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona welcomes Dr. Jonathan Knaul, a distinguished Royal Canadian Air Force pilot and commander, NATO mission leader, instructor at the National Test Pilot School, and author of Final Approach, a Test Pilot's Story of Caring for Loved Ones.

Jonathan shares his impressive background, from leading high-stakes military missions to training elite military pilots, through his journey as a caregiver for his parents and the heartfelt motivation behind writing his book. He discusses the skills he learned as a decorated military pilot and commander in the RCAF, how he used those skills when dealing with the complexities of caregiving, and the emotional and practical challenges of advocating for loved ones with dementia. Jonathan provides valuable advice on how to maintain the dignity of your aging loved ones and how to manage caregiver burnout. Jonathan and Candace also discuss the importance of community and self-care all while navigating this demanding role.

To purchase Jonathan's book and subscribe to his newsletter, visit https://finalapproachbook.com/

