Luminary (Podcast)

In this episode, Ross, Jen, and Justin sit down with David Barnard, founder and CEO of Luminary—an AI-powered estate planning platform redefining how advisors scale and deliver wealth transfer strategies. David shares his journey from leading private wealth at AllianceBernstein to launching Luminary, explores how AI is reshaping trust and estate workflows, and explains why collaboration—not disruption—is the future of estate tech. Tune in for insights on document intelligence, data architecture, privacy considerations, and the evolving landscape of estate planning in the age of AI.

View the recording transcript here.

