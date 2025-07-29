ARTICLE
29 July 2025

CareYaya: A Revolutionary Approach To Elder Care (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

In this episode of the Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona is joined by Neal Shah and Sydney Rosbury from CareYaya, an innovative platform transforming the elder care industry.
Candace Dellacona

Neal shares his journey from Wall Street to full-time caregiver to founder of CareYaya. The CareYaya on-line platform connects university students with seniors in need of companion-level care, offering a cost-effective and reliable alternative to traditional home care. Sydney, a pre-med senior at the University of Michigan, discusses the intergenerational experiences and the invaluable skills she gained as a caregiver with CareYaya. Additionally, Neal introduces Counterforce Health, a new project utilizing AI to assist families in appealing denied health insurance claims, aiming to alleviate caregiver stress. The episode highlights the importance of personalized, affordable care and the growing need for innovative solutions in the aging population.

Candace Dellacona
