Andrew Macurdy On Employment Law, Federal Prosecution & High-Profile Trials (Video)

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In this partner spotlight, Andrew Macurdy, Partner and Trial Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace his journey from childhood through a career in civil rights and employment law. Andrew reflects on his time as a federal prosecutor and his experience representing a plaintiff in a gender discrimination trial against Robert DeNiro. He also discusses his unique dual role as a New Jersey State Assemblyman, and how a life of public service has shaped and deepened his commitment to advocacy in the courtroom and standing up for people who have been wronged.
Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.
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