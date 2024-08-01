SEC Announces $37 Million Award To Whistleblower

On July 26, 2024, the SEC announced an award of more than $37 million to a whistleblower who first reported misconduct internally and subsequently provided information and assistance...

On July 26, 2024, the SEC announced an award of more than $37 million to a whistleblower who first reported misconduct internally and subsequently provided information and assistance that led to a successful SEC enforcement action. (The order granting the award can be accessed here.)

Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, noted that the whistleblower “was retaliated against for their whistleblowing activity” and “played a crucial role in the ultimate success of the enforcement proceeding.”

Since issuing its first whistleblower award in 2012, the SEC has awarded nearly $1.7 billion to whistleblowers.

