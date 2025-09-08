ARTICLE
8 September 2025

Pryor Cashman Representing Spring Mountain Capital In Asset Acquisition By Stifel

Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman is representing Spring Mountain Capital, LP, a New York-based private investment management firm focused on alternative asset investing, in connection with a transaction pursuant to which affiliates...
Pryor Cashman is representing Spring Mountain Capital, LP, a New York-based private investment management firm focused on alternative asset investing, in connection with a transaction pursuant to which affiliates of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) will acquire from Spring Mountain more than $1 billion in assets under management. The transaction includes various investment funds and separately managed accounts, along with key investment professionals who will remain actively engaged in managing them, including Launny Steffens, who will join Stifel as Vice Chairman of Asset Management.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary conditions.

The Pryor Cashman team is led by Partners Michael Weinsier and Bertrand Fry, with assistance from Partners Jonathan Shepard, Taylor Weinstein, Robert deBrauwere, Matthew Young and Joshua Zuckerberg, as well as Associates Kimberly Rubin, James Bologna, RJ McLaughlin and Scott Resnick.

