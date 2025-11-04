ARTICLE
4 November 2025

EU-U.S. Asset Management Insights, Live From Luxembourg (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

Worldwide Wealth Management
Elaine Hughes and Laurent Goyer
In this special episode recorded during Luxembourg's Private Equity Association's flagship conference "LPEA Insights," host Laurent Goyer welcomes Elaine Hughes to explore the evolving relationship between European and U.S. asset managers.

From regulatory shifts and fundraising trends to retail investment access and cross-border engagement, Elaine shares expert insights on how U.S. managers are increasingly embracing European markets, and vice versa.

Key topics include:

  • the impact of AIFMD and AIFMD2 on U.S. manager participation
  • SEC regulatory developments and their global ripple effects
  • the growing appeal of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East for capital sourcing
  • redefining "retail" in private fund access and the potential of the increasingly prominent topic of 401(k) integration.

Whether you're navigating compliance, expanding fundraising horizons, or curious about transatlantic investment dynamics, this episode offers a clear and candid view of what's shaping the fund and asset management world today.

Authors
Photo of Elaine Hughes
Elaine Hughes
Photo of Laurent Goyer
Laurent Goyer
