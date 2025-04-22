Recent Federal Developments For April 15, 2025

Register Now For "PFAS Updates: What's Happening in the U.S. and EU," May 13, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT), Via Webinar: Register now to join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) affiliate The Acta Group (Acta®) and EPPA for "PFAS Updates: What's Happening in the U.S. and EU," a complimentary webinar offering expert updates on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) regulatory developments. During this webinar, Meglena Mihova, Managing Partner, EPPA, and Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, Acta, will discuss regulatory developments in the United States and the European Union (EU), including Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) developments, actions being taken by the states, and proposed PFAS restriction in the EU.

TSCA/FIFRA/TRI

EPA Releases New TSCA And FIFRA Enforcement Policies: On January 17, 2025, days before the end of President Biden's term, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released two new enforcement documents: (1) Expedited Settlement Agreement Pilot Program Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) (FIFRA Settlement Pilot Program or Pilot Program); and (2) Interim Consolidated Enforcement Response and Penalty Policy (CERPP) for the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) New and Existing Chemicals Program. In that both of these enforcement documents were prepared by the prior Administration, their enduring relevance, like so many other issues at EPA, is unclear. As new leadership populates the ranks at EPA program offices, including the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, we may learn more. For more information on these enforcement documents, please read our March 21, 2025, memorandum.

EPA Argues For Remand Of Final Rule Amending Risk Evaluation Framework: On March 21, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral argument in a case challenging EPA's May 3, 2024, final rule amending the procedural framework rule for conducting risk evaluations under TSCA. United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union (USW) v. EPA, Consolidated Case No. 24-1151. If you have a couple of hours to spare, listening to the argument is well worth the time. The court was uniquely curious about the litigants' request for a remand and probed deeply into the difference between a remand and a vacatur. Judge Rao bluntly questioned on what authority the court could rely to remand the case. An answer was not forthcoming, fueling speculation the court will rule on the merits. According to EPA, the court should not rule on the case when the Agency plans to revise and issue a new final rule by April 2026. The court expressed skepticism that EPA can complete a rulemaking so quickly. The court also questioned when TSCA requires that conditions of use (COU) be identified, whether making a single risk determination for a chemical is consistent with TSCA, and whether USW has standing to challenge the May 2024 rule's provisions regarding personal protective equipment (PPE). More information is available in our March 31, 2025, blog item.

EPA Postpones Effective Date Of Certain Provisions Of TCE Risk Management Rule To June 20, 2025: On April 2, 2025, EPA announced that it is postponing the effectiveness of certain provisions of its December 17, 2024, final risk management rule for trichloroethylene (TCE) until June 20, 2025. 90 Fed. Reg. 14415. EPA states in the April 2, 2025, notice that, in light of pending litigation, it has reconsidered its position from its earlier denial of an administrative stay pending judicial review and determined that justice requires a 90-day postponement of the effective date of the conditions for each of the TSCA Section 6(g) exemptions. According to EPA, petitioners allege that because the interim workplace conditions would require petitioners to reduce TCE exposure levels to the interim existing chemical exposure limit (ECEL) of 0.2 parts per million (ppm), the final rule effectively requires the use of PPE "that cannot feasibly be worn all day, and therefore could cause petitioners to cease operations." EPA notes that although it does not concede these allegations, "petitioners have raised significant legal challenges and allege significant harms as a result of the workplace conditions required by the final rule's TSCA section 6(g) exemptions." EPA states that "[m]oreover, a limited postponement that maintains the status quo for these uses appropriately balances the alleged harm to petitioners and other entities with critical uses against the public interest in the health protections that will be afforded by the broader TCE prohibitions and workplace protections going into effect."

EPA Announces Changes To Pesticide Data Submission Process For Data Matrix Form: On April 3, 2025, EPA announced changes on how the data matrix form (EPA Form 8570-35) is submitted to EPA, stating this change is an improvement to simplify the process for how companies submit data to EPA as part of a pesticide registration package. EPA states these improvements also will make EPA's processing of this information more efficient. Companies are required to submit a data matrix form when their pesticide registration packages contain submitted data or cited data from outside sources. Previously, companies submitted two versions of the data matrix form (in either paper or electronic format): one for internal EPA use and one with reference data redacted for public use. EPA states in the interest of reducing burden and, according to EPA, because no information on the data matrix form is confidential business information (CBI), it determined that there is no need for a redacted version and is now only requiring one unredacted version of the form to be submitted for both internal and public use. Additionally, EPA will no longer accept paper submissions of this form and will only accept this information via a web-based portal.

Additional information on the new update is available in EPA's recently issued Pesticide Registration (PR) Notice 2025-1. Instructions on how to complete and submit the revised forms will be available in the updated Pesticide Registration Manual.

EPA Proposes SNURs For Certain Chemical Substances: EPA proposed significant new use rules (SNUR) on April 4, 2025, for certain chemical substances that were the subject of premanufacture notices (PMN) and are also subject to an Order issued by EPA pursuant to TSCA. 90 Fed. Reg. 14743. The SNURs require persons who intend to manufacture (defined by statute to include import) or process any of these chemical substances for an activity that is proposed as a significant new use by this rulemaking to notify EPA at least 90 days before commencing that activity. The required notification initiates EPA's evaluation of the conditions of that use for that chemical substance. In addition, the manufacture or processing for the significant new use may not commence until EPA has conducted a review of the required notification, made an appropriate determination regarding that notification, and taken such actions as required by that determination. Comments are due May 5, 2025.

RCRA/CERCLA/CWA/CAA/PHMSA/SDWA

States Take Action To Regulate And Limit PFAS In Industrial Effluent Despite Federal Inaction: On January 21, 2025, EPA's proposed rule seeking to set effluent limitation guidelines for certain PFAS under the Clean Water Act (CWA) was withdrawn from Office of Management and Budget (OMB) review following President Trump's Executive Order (EO) implementing a regulatory freeze. Federal action may be halted, but states are beginning to enact legislation that seeks to address PFAS contained in industrial effluent. These laws are currently sparse, with Maryland being the most recent state to establish a robust framework that requires industrial sources to limit PFAS in effluent. A handful of other states have laws establishing monitoring and reporting protocols for PFAS in industrial effluent, and other states have similar frameworks planned for future implementation. While these efforts are not yet widespread, heightened scrutiny of PFAS use suggests that more and more states will seek to monitor and limit PFAS in industrial effluent. For more information, please read our March 28, 2025, memorandum.

EPA Accepts Requests For Presidential Exemption Under CAA Section 112: On March 12, 2025, EPA set up an electronic mailbox to allow the regulated community to request a Presidential Exemption under Section 112(i)(4) of the Clean Air Act (CAA). EPA states that the CAA allows the President to exempt stationary sources of air pollution from compliance with any standard or limitation under Section 112 for up to two years if the technology to implement the standard is not available and it is in the national security interests of the United States to do so. EPA notes that submitting a request does not entitle the submitter to an exemption and that the President will make a decision on the merits. An exemption may be extended for up to two additional years and can be renewed, if appropriate. Requests were due March 31, 2025.

EPA Extends Reporting Deadline Under GHG Reporting Rule For 2024 Data: On March 20, 2025, EPA extended the reporting deadline under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Reporting Rule for reporting year 2024 data from March 31, 2025, to May 30, 2025. 90 Fed. Reg. 13085. The rule changes only the reporting deadline for annual GHG reports for reporting year 2024. It does not change the reporting deadline for future years, and it does not change the requirements for what regulated entities must report. The rule was effective March 20, 2025.

EPA And Army Corps Of Engineers Announce WOTUS Listening Sessions And Solicit Stakeholder Feedback: On March 24, 2025, EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that they will hold listening sessions on specific key topic areas to hear interested stakeholders' perspectives on defining "waters of the United States" (WOTUS) consistent with the Supreme Court's interpretation of the scope of CWA jurisdiction and how to implement that interpretation as the agencies consider next steps. 90 Fed. Reg. 13428. The listening sessions will be held in-person with a virtual option for states, Tribes, industry and agricultural stakeholders, environmental and conservation stakeholders, and the general public. The agencies seek input from a full spectrum of co-regulators and stakeholders on key topic areas related to the definition of WOTUS in light of Sackett v. EPA regarding "continuous surface connection," "relatively permanent," and jurisdictional versus non-jurisdictional ditches. The agencies also seek input on implementation challenges related to those key topic areas. Information on the listening sessions is available on EPA's website. The agencies are also accepting written recommendations from members of the public via a recommendations docket. Written recommendations are due April 23, 2025.

EPA Issues Partial Stay Of Integrated Iron And Steel Manufacturing Facilities Technology Review: By a letter dated August 14, 2024, and supplemented by a letter dated March 5, 2025, the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation announced the convening of a proceeding for reconsideration of certain requirements in the final rule "National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Integrated Iron and Steel Manufacturing Facilities Technology Review," published on April 3, 2024. On March 31, 2025, EPA issued a final rule that stayed provisions establishing compliance deadlines in 2025 for requirements that were added or revised by the April 3, 2024, final rule for 90 days pending reconsideration. 90 Fed. Reg. 14207. EPA states that it will reconsider the following topics from two petitions pursuant to CAA Section 307(d)(7)(B): work practice standards for unmeasured fugitive and intermittent particulate from unplanned bleeder valve openings; the opacity limit for planned bleeder valve openings; work practice standards for bell leaks; and the opacity limit for slag processing and handling. The final rule was effective March 31, 2025.

EPA Will Review NESHAP For Brick And Structural Clay Products Manufacturing And Clay Ceramics Manufacturing: On March 31, 2025, EPA requested comments for a review pursuant to Section 610 of the Regulatory Flexibility Act of the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for Brick and Structural Clay Products Manufacturing; and Clay Ceramics Manufacturing (Brick and Clay 610 Review). 90 Fed. Reg. 14227. EPA states that as part of this review, it will consider comments on the following factors: the continued need for the rule; the nature of complaints or comments received concerning the rule; the complexity of the rule; the extent to which the rule overlaps, duplicates, or conflicts with other federal, state, or local government rules; and the degree to which the technology, economic conditions, or other factors have changed in areas affected by the rule. Comments are due May 30, 2025.

EPA Will Review New Science On Fluoride In Drinking Water: EPA announced on April 7, 2025, that it will "expeditiously review new scientific information on potential health risks of fluoride in drinking water." According to EPA, the evaluation will inform its decisions on the standard for fluoride under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). EPA notes that the National Toxicology Program (NTP) released a report in August 2024 concluding with "moderate confidence" that fluoride exposure above 1.5 milligrams per liter is associated with lower intelligence quotient (IQ) in children and that more research is needed to understand better if there are health risks associated with exposure to lower fluoride concentrations. EPA states that it "is committing to conduct a thorough review of these findings and additional peer reviewed studies to prepare an updated health effects assessment for fluoride that will inform any potential revisions to EPA's fluoride drinking water standard."

FDA

FDA Provides Summary Data On Cosmetic Product Facility And Product Registration Listing: On March 13, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated constituents by providing a tabulated summary of the data collected from its mandatory registration of cosmetic product facilities and listings of cosmetic products under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA). MoCRA requires manufacturers and processors to register their facilities and renew registrations every two years. This requirement includes providing details on the type of cosmetic products manufactured or processed, and a list of ingredients used in those products at each facility. The tabulated list includes the number of domestic and foreign registered facilities as of January 1, 2025. There are 1,800 domestic facilities registered and 7,732 foreign facility registrations, with the highest number of facility registrations being noted in China with 4,260.

FDA Announces Chemical Contaminants Tool: On March 20, 2025, FDA announced the Chemical Contaminants Transparency Tool for foods, which is an online database providing a list of contaminant levels used by FDA to evaluate potential health risks of contaminants in human foods. The tool lists thresholds (e.g., action levels, recommended maximum levels) for contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides, in foods. The FDA Acting Commissioner stated that "Ideally there would be no contaminants in our food supply, but chemical contaminants may occur in food when they are present in the growing, storage or processing environments."

FDA Intends To Extend Compliance Date For FSMA Program: On March 20, 2025, FDA announced an intention to extend the compliance date for the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Food Traceability Rule by 30 months. An excerpt from the announcement states that "FDA intends to use the extended time period to continue the agency's work with stakeholders, including by participating in cross-sector dialogue to identify solutions to implementation challenges and by continuing to provide technical assistance, tools, and other resources to assist industry with implementation." Additional details for the Food Traceability Rule are available at the link here.

NANOTECHNOLOGY

EC Scientific Committee Begins Public Consultation On Preliminary Opinion On Hydroxyapatite (Nano): On April 3, 2024, the European Commission's (EC) Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) began a public consultation on its preliminary opinion on the safety of hydroxyapatite (nano) in oral products. The EC asked SCCS if it considers hydroxyapatite (nano) safe when used in toothpaste up to a maximum concentration of 29.5 percent and in mouthwash up to a maximum concentration of ten percent according to the specifications as reported in the submission, taking into account reasonably foreseeable exposure conditions. According to the preliminary opinion, based on the data provided, SCCS considers hydroxyapatite (nano) safe when used at concentrations up to 29.5 percent in toothpaste, and up to ten percent in mouthwash. Comments on the preliminary opinion are due May 30, 2025. More information is available in our April 9, 2025, blog item.

EUON Publishes Nanopinion On Enhancing The Regulatory Application Of NAMs To Assess Nanomaterial Risks In The Food And Feed Sector: On April 8, 2025, the EU Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) published a Nanopinion entitled "A Qualification System to Accelerate Development and Regulatory Implementation of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs)." The authors explain how the NAMs4NANO project, funded by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), enhances the regulatory application of NAMs for assessing nanomaterial risks in the food and feed sector. The authors propose to establish three qualification programs, covering NAMs for nanomaterial physicochemical characterization; characterization of nanomaterials in relevant biological fluids; and toxicity screening. More information is available in our April 15, 2025, blog item.

BIOBASED/RENEWABLE PRODUCTS/SUSTAINABILITY

PUBLIC POLICY AND REGULATION

What It Means To Be "Essential" In The Federal Workforce: Current news on the government efficiency and reform front concerns the near-miss of a government shutdown (the budget would have lapsed at midnight on March 14, 2025). One reason some cited against allowing a shutdown to occur is how it might encourage or otherwise aid in attempts to eliminate positions if they were deemed "essential" or not. The recent potential shutdown was averted, but the essential/non-essential distinction will have little meaningful impact on workforce planning. Federal agencies have long had plans for a possible shutdown, especially in recent years, distinguishing who or what positions were needed if the budget was not authorized in time. These designations are already made, so if the categorization was useful as some kind of autonomous decision mechanism to make personnel decisions, shutdown or no shutdown would not make a difference. For more thoughts on this issue, please read our March 19, 2025, blog item.

Reorganize EPA? A Very Old Idea: Recent press reports tell of rumors of impactful (some fear catastrophic) budget cuts to EPA. The organization of EPA, and how that organization impacts its effectiveness, has been an issue since its founding. From its earliest days, there have been proposals for making EPA a cabinet-level Department. During the George H.W. Bush Administration, to knit together the programs and statutes more coherently, the EPA policy office developed a comprehensive draft of possible ways to reorganize the underlying environmental legislation and a parallel EPA structure. Most recently, and perhaps most important given the current Administration's efforts at government reform, the subject of "reorganizing" EPA is included as a chapter in the Project 2025 report. That chapter has led to fears from many that budget and personnel cuts are part of a larger plan to upend the Agency. Recent press reports (like The Washington Post's March 27, 2025, article, "Internal White House document details layoff plans across U.S. agencies") indicate that the "plan" for EPA is to cut 10 percent of its workforce — which would seem less than some aggregated possibilities discussed in the Project 2025 chapter but could still include "firing up to 1,115 people" from the Office of Research and Development (ORD) alone. Project 2025 suggests large cuts to regional offices, the elimination of the Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS) program, a "reorganization" of the enforcement office and environmental justice programs, and other changes which would seem to add up to less than a 10 percent cut to the workforce. Attrition rates alone are estimated to be an average of 6 percent, and early retirements accelerated by, among other things, the fear of possible cuts, would likely add up to 10 percent or more.

But the goal of reforming, reorganizing, or reducing the workforce is neither a new idea nor one lacking merit. EPA's organizational structure has been under review since its inception. In the present moment, however, the lack of a cohesive or consistent approach leaves significant questions not only about the underlying motivation but also about the final impact of the effort. "Less bureaucracy" does not necessarily equate to reduced numbers of staff. And as some government functions will now contend with seemingly disorganized staff reductions, public resentment about "the bureaucracy" may only increase. Something to think about as we wait (and hope) to get our social security check or passport — or pesticide registration — on time. More information is available in our April 2, 2025, blog.

The Clock Is Ticking For Republicans To Use The Congressional Review Act: Congress has approximately one month to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to undo qualifying Biden Administration-issued regulations. According to an updated analysis by Bloomberg Government, the estimated period to expedite repeal of Biden Administration rules ends May 8, 2025. This gives Congress approximately four weeks to act on the dozens of pending CRA bills. More information is available in our April 10, 2025, blog item.

LEGISLATIVE

House Bill Would Codify EPA's Office Of Children's Health Protection: On March 25, 2025, Representatives Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), John Garamendi (D-CA), and Kathy Castor (D-FL) reintroduced the Children's Health Protection Act of 2025 (H.R. 2339) that would codify into law the only office within EPA dedicated to children's health, the Office of Children's Health Protection (OCHP). According to Nadler's March 25, 2025, press release, this office would be responsible for rulemaking, policy, enforcement actions, research, and applications of science that focus on prenatal and childhood vulnerabilities, safe chemicals management, and coordination of community-based programs. The bill would make the EPA Children's Health Protection Advisory Committee a permanent advisory committee. This advisory committee will advise the EPA Administrator in regard to the activities of the Office of Children's Health Protection, all relevant information regarding regulations, research, and communications related to children's health, and continue to serve the EPA in protecting children from environmental harm.

Nitrate And Arsenic In Drinking Water Act Reintroduced In The House: On Aril 3, 2025, Representatives David Valadao (R-CA) and Norma Torres (D-CA) reintroduced the Nitrate and Arsenic in Drinking Water Act (H.R. 2656). According to Valadao's April 3, 2025, press release, the bipartisan bill would:

Amend the SDWA to provide grants for nitrate and arsenic reduction;

Authorize $15 million for fiscal year 2026 and every fiscal year after; and

Direct the EPA Administrator to conduct a review on programs under the SDWA, taking into consideration the diverse needs of underserved populations.

Bipartisan Bill Would Clean Up Marine Debris: On April 3, 2025, Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa-At Large), and James Moylan (R-Guam-At Large) introduced the Save Our Seas (S.O.S.) 2.0 Amendments Act of 2025 (H.R. 2620) to strengthen efforts to combat marine debris and protect the ocean. According to Bonamici's April 3, 2025, press release, the bipartisan bill builds upon the success of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act and provides greater flexibility to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to work with other stakeholders in marine debris prevention and removal efforts.

MISCELLANEOUS

Canada Releases Final State Of PFAS Report And Proposed Risk Management Approach: On March 5, 2025, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced the availability of its final State of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Report (State of PFAS Report) and proposed risk management approach for PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers. The State of PFAS Report concludes that the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, is harmful to human health and the environment. To address these risks, Canada proposed on March 8, 2025, to add the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA). ECCC states that it will prioritize the protection of health and the environment while considering factors such as the availability of alternatives. Phase 1, starting in 2025, will address PFAS in firefighting foams to protect better firefighters and the environment. Phase 2 will focus on limiting exposure to PFAS in products that are not needed for the protection of human health, safety, or the environment. ECCC notes that this will include products like cosmetics, food packaging materials, and textiles. ECCC states that it will publish a final decision on the proposed addition of 131 individual PFAS to the National Pollutant Release Inventory (NPRI) with reporting to take place by June 2026 for PFAS releases that occurred during the 2025 calendar year. ECCC states that these data will improve its understanding of how PFAS are used in Canada, help it evaluate possible industrial PFAS contamination, and support efforts to reduce environmental and human exposure to harmful substances. Comments on the proposed risk management approach and the proposed order to add the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, to CEPA Schedule 1 Part 2 are due May 7, 2025. More information is available in our March 24, 2025, memorandum.

Amazon Files Suit Against CPSC, Challenging CPSC's Determination That Amazon Is A Distributor: On March 14, 2025, Amazon filed suit against the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, challenging CPSC's July 29, 2024, and January 16, 2025, orders determining that Amazon is "a 'distributor' of certain products that are defective or fail to meet federal consumer product safety standards, and therefore bears legal responsibility for their recall." According to CPSC's January 17, 2025, announcement, "[m]ore than 400,000 products are subject to this Order: specifically, faulty carbon monoxide (CO) detectors, hairdryers without electrocution protection, and children's sleepwear that violated federal flammability standards." CPSC determined that the products, listed on Amazon.com and sold by third-party sellers using the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program, pose a "substantial product hazard" under the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA). In its complaint, Amazon argues that CPSC "overstepped" the statutory limits of the CPSA by ordering "a wide-ranging recall of products that were manufactured, owned, and sold by third parties," not Amazon itself. Amazon states that CPSC's recall order "relies on an unprecedented legal theory that stretches the [CPSA] beyond the breaking point and fails to discharge" CPSC's obligations under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). More information is available in our March 20, 2025, blog item.

NSF Announces PFAS-Free Certification For Nonfood Compounds And Food Equipment Materials: On March 24, 2025, NSF announced the release of NSF Certification Guideline 537: PFAS-Free Products for Nonfood Compounds and Food Equipment Materials (NSF 537). The press release states that to be certified, nonfood compound products "must first be registered under NSF's Nonfood Compounds Guidelines or certified by NSF to ISO 21469, Safety of Machinery, Lubricants with Incidental Product Contact-Hygiene Requirements." According to the press release, food equipment materials "must be certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 51: Food Equipment Materials to ensure that products meet minimum public health and sanitation requirements." The press release notes that "PFAS-Free means that the product contains no intentionally added PFAS, no post-consumer recycled material, no intentionally used PFAS additives (PPA, etc.) and the Total Organic Fluorine [(TOF)] is less than 50 ppm." Certification will require that TOF levels be retested annually. NSF will add certified nonfood compounds to the NSF White Book" and add certified food equipment materials to the NSF Certified Food Equipment listing.

Petitions Filed To Add Chemicals To List Of Chemical Substances Subject To Superfund Excise Tax: On April 2 and April 3, 2025, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that petitions have been filed to add the following chemicals to the list of taxable substances:

Polyisobutylene (90 Fed. Reg. 14521): Petition filed by TPC Group, Inc., an exporter of polyisobutylene;

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (90 Fed. Reg. 14687): Petition filed by Trinseo LLC, an importer and exporter of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene;

Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14684): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber;

Chloroprene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14691): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of chloroprene rubber;

Emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14692): Petition filed by Michelin North America, Inc., an importer of emulsion styrene butadiene rubber;

Emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14686): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber;

Ethylene vinyl acetate (VA < 50 percent) (90 Fed. Reg. 14688): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of ethylene vinyl acetate (VA < 50 percent);

Ethylene vinyl acetate (VA ≥ 50%) (90 Fed. Reg. 14683): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of ethylene vinyl acetate (VA ≥ 50 percent);

Ethylene-propylene-ethylidene norbornene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14695): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of ethylene-propylene-ethylidene norbornene rubber;

Hydrogenated acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14686): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of hydrogenated acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber;

Hydrogenated acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14685): Petition filed by Zeon Chemicals L.P., an importer and exporter of hydrogenated acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber;

Isobutene-isoprene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14689): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of isobutene-isoprene rubber;

Solution styrene-butadiene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14690): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of solution styrene-butadiene rubber;

Bromo-isobutene-isoprene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14694): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of bromo-isobutene-isoprene rubber;

Poly(ethylene-propylene) rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14690): Petition filed by Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of poly(ethylene-propylene) rubber;

Solution styrene-butadiene rubber (90 Fed. Reg. 14693): Petition filed by Michelin North America, Inc., an importer of solution styrene-butadiene rubber; and

Styrene-acrylonitrile (90 Fed. Reg. 14693): Petition filed by Trinseo LLC, an importer and exporter of styrene-acrylonitrile.

Comments on the petitions are due June 2, 2025.

Maine Board Approves Motion To Adopt Rule On PFAS In Products; CUU Proposals For Products Prohibited As Of January 1, 2026, Are Due June 1, 2025: As reported in our April 1, 2025, blog item, the Maine Board of Environmental Protection (MBEP) was scheduled to consider the Maine Department of Environmental Protection's (MDEP) December 2024 proposed rule regarding products containing PFAS during its April 7, 2025, meeting. As reported in our December 31, 2024, memorandum, on December 20, 2024, MDEP published a proposed rule that would establish criteria for currently unavoidable uses (CUU) of intentionally added PFAS in products and implement sales prohibitions and notification requirements for products containing intentionally added PFAS but determined to be a CUU. During the April 7, 2025, meeting, MBEP unanimously approved a motion to adopt the Chapter 90 rule, the Chapter 90 basis statement, and MDEP's response to comments "as presented and with correction of minor typographical errors, and the addition of 'Maine Department of Transportation' at section 4(A)(8)," according to MBEP's draft meeting minutes. Under the approved rule, CUU requests for products scheduled to be prohibited January 1, 2026, are due June 1, 2025. The products containing intentionally added PFAS that are scheduled to be prohibited include:

Cleaning products;

Cookware;

Cosmetics;

Dental floss;

Juvenile products;

Menstruation products;

Textile articles. The prohibition does not include:



Outdoor apparel for severe wet conditions; or



A textile article that is included in or a component part of a watercraft, aircraft or motor vehicle, including an off-highway vehicle;



Ski wax; or

Upholstered furniture.

The January 1, 2026, prohibition applies to any of the products listed that do not contain intentionally added PFAS but that are sold, offered for sale, or distributed for sale in a fluorinated container or container that otherwise contains intentionally added PFAS. More information is available in our April 11, 2025, blog item.

OMB RFI Seeks Proposals To Rescind Or Replace Regulations: On April 11, 2025, OMB published a request for information (RFI) to solicit ideas for deregulation. 90 Fed. Reg. 15481. OMB seeks proposals to rescind or replace regulations "that stifle American businesses and American ingenuity," including regulations "that are unnecessary, unlawful, unduly burdensome, or unsound." According to the notice, "comments should address the background of the rule and the reasons for the proposed rescission, with particular attention to regulations that are inconsistent with statutory text or the Constitution, where costs exceed benefits, where the regulation is outdated or unnecessary, or where regulation is burdening American businesses in unforeseen ways." Comments are due May 12, 2025. Earlier in the week, on April 9, 2025, President Trump issued the following memorandum and EOs regarding federal regulations:

More information is available in our April 14, 2025, blog item.

