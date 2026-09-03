Class Counsel, NCAA, And Power Five Conferences Announce USD44M In Additional Compensation And Benefits Following First Audit

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We are pleased to jointly announce with the NCAA and the Power Five Conferences that as a result of our audit of Power 5 Conference revenues, over $44 million in additional compensation and benefits will be available to Division I athletes during the 2026-27 academic year under the House Revenue Sharing System.
Under the House Settlement, Class Counsel has the right to audit the financial data reported by Power 5 member institutions to ensure that all revenues are correctly accounted for in calculating the House Revenue Sharing Pool. We worked with Renaissance Associates—the leading auditing firm working with all the major professional league players associations—to complete the audit. Through that process, we identified revenues that had not been included in the initial calculation of the Pool.
This was a collaborative process, and we thank the NCAA, the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 and their member schools for their transparency and cooperation. As a result of the audit, each participating school will have an additional $131,438 in available Pool spending for the 2026–27 season, for a total of $21,583,913 per school. Across the 335 schools that have opted into the Settlement, that amounts to roughly $44.03 million in additional funds that will be available to athletes this year.
This outcome demonstrates that the audit protections built into the Settlement are working as intended—ensuring that athletes receive the full benefit of the Settlement and of the revenues generated by Division I college athletics.
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