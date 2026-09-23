Unfair Competition Defense Podcast Episode 18: Was It Ever Really On Sale? False Reference Pricing Under Fire

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Short-term discounts, comparison pricing, and "save now!" claims are powerful sales drivers, but they're increasingly landing retailers in legal hot water. This episode examines the mounting legal scrutiny surrounding false reference pricing practices and explores how California's regulatory approach is reshaping advertising compliance requirements for businesses nationwide.
Short-term discounts, comparison pricing, and “save now!” claims can drive sales, but they can also drive litigation. This episode, hosted by GT Shareholders Greg Nylen and Alex Linhardt, breaks down the growing scrutiny of false reference pricing practices, highlighting California's influential role and the broader impact on retailers and advertisers across the country.