It is just too easy for TCPA class action titan Mike Greenwald.

The guy spends most of his days fishing with his family and the rest, seemingly, watching WWE.

And yet he just takes down massive fee award after massive fee award pursuing meritorious TCPA wrong number class actions.

He’s a one trick pony– but it is a hell of a trick.

In his latest win he just took down a $9.375MM settlement involving wrong number robocalls by Concora Credit.

The company has agreed to pay over $5MM to class members– meaning each of the ~147,000 class members can expect to receive $34.00 if everyone makes a claim–in addition to $3MM in attorneys fees directly to Greenwald’s law firm.

The guy just keeps making millions.

Concora Credit also agreed to spend at least $1MM on TCPA compliance over the next three years– umm, maybe they’ll give Troutman Amin, LLP a call and put that money to good use–so it sounds like there is a ton of clean up that is needed here.

Can’t tell from the settlement agreement but it looks like Concora may have been tracking wrong numbers with codes– always a terrible idea.

October 19, 2026 is the deadline to make a claim or objection or opt out and November 24, 2026 is the final approval hearing.

We’ll keep an eye on this (and yes, this was #biglaw again).

You can learn more about the Concora TCPA Class Action settlement visiting this website: https://www.sealstcpasettlement.com/

And if you want to AVOID paying millions of dollars on TCPA class litigation be sure to:

Never hire #biglaw to defend you– these guys are settlement MACHINES. Concora narrowly escaped being the latest eight figure victims of #biglaw settlement shenanigans but $9.3MM is nothing to shake a stick at;

Get a review by Troutman Amin, LLP to make sure you’re not doing something silly (like using wrong number codes or failing to properly implement the RND) that will make things too easy for the plaintiff’s lawyers; and

If you are facing a TCPA suit by Greenwald Davidson Radbil PLLC call us right away. Greenwald and co. are the absolute best lawyers in the TCPA space and seemingly nobody but Troutman Amin, LLP can go toe to toe with these guys.

Also for more great TCPA tips be sure to watch the latest edition of Deserve to Win podcast:

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Chat soon!