Arbitration Is Not Always The Last Stop: Ninth Circuit Allows Employee To Change Forums After Discovering A Claim Covered By The EFAA

The EFAA creates an exception to the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA’) by allowing a person alleging conduct constituting workplace sexual harassment or sexual assault to invalidate arbitration agreements and to pursue his or her claims in court. 9 U.S.C. §§ 401–02.

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Seyfarth Synopsis: The Ninth Circuit held that an employee who initially pursued claims in arbitration could later elect to proceed in court after discovery revealed a claim covered by the Ending Forced Arbitration Act (“EFAA”). The court also concluded that the employee had not waived that right and could litigate her entire case, including otherwise arbitrable claims, in court.

The EFAA creates an exception to the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA’) by allowing a person alleging conduct constituting workplace sexual harassment or sexual assault to invalidate arbitration agreements and to pursue his or her claims in court. 9 U.S.C. §§ 401–02.

The Ninth Circuit’s decision in Ding v. Structure Therapeutics, Inc., — F.4th —, 2026 WL 2420555 (9th Cir. Aug. 19, 2026) addresses two important questions. May an employee who initiated and substantially participated in arbitration later proceed in court after discovering facts supporting an EFAA claim? And may conduct that is not overtly sexual support a covered claim? The court answered both questions in the affirmative.

The Dispute Begins in Arbitration

Structure Therapeutics hired Dr. Ding Ding as its CFO in December 2021, requiring arbitration of any employment disputes. After the company terminated her employment in March 2022, Ding filed an arbitration demand asserting discrimination, retaliation, and harassment based on national origin and her status as a victim of domestic violence.

During discovery, Ding obtained information that, in her view, showed the conduct was also motivated by gender. She alleged that the CEO preferred a man for her position, sidelined her, reduced her responsibilities, and relied on gendered criticism that she was “too aggressive.”

Ding withdrew from arbitration after one year and filed suit in California Superior Court, adding sex discrimination and sex-based hostile-work-environment claims. The company removed the case to federal court and moved to compel arbitration. The district court denied the motion because Ding had plausibly alleged a sexual-harassment dispute covered by the EFAA.

Earlier Arbitration Did Not Eliminate the Right to Proceed Under the EFAA

On appeal, the company argued that Ding could not invoke the EFAA after choosing arbitration and litigating there for a year. The Ninth Circuit rejected a categorical rule that commencing arbitration forecloses a later EFAA election.

The majority focused on the statutory text. The EFAA does not impose a deadline for alleging a covered claim or prohibit an election after other claims have entered arbitration. Filing an arbitration demand involving noncovered claims does not automatically extinguish a later-discovered right to proceed in court.

The court emphasized that Ding had not alleged an EFAA-covered claim when she initiated arbitration. Based on the district court’s factual findings, she did not understand the alleged conduct’s gender-based character until discovery revealed additional evidence. Because she lacked the information necessary to assert the covered theory when she filed her demand, she had not yet made an EFAA election.

Forcing an employee to remain in arbitration before discovering a covered claim, the majority reasoned, would undermine the EFAA’s promise of meaningful choice.

Waiver Remains a Meaningful Limitation

The court did not hold that an employee may abandon arbitration whenever a covered claim is later asserted. EFAA rights remain subject to ordinary waiver principles, which generally require the intentional relinquishment of a known right.

Waiver may occur when a claimant knows the facts supporting a covered claim but intentionally delays asserting it or affirmatively chooses to arbitrate that claim. Here, however, the district court found no evidence that Ding knew she possessed a plausible covered claim when she initiated arbitration. Her participation alone did not establish waiver because she did not yet know of the right she allegedly relinquished.

The inquiry is not simply whether the employee participated in arbitration. Courts may consider what the employee knew, when she learned it, whether the facts supported a covered claim, and what she did next.

A Plausible Covered Claim Brings the Entire Case to Court

The Ninth Circuit next considered whether Ding plausibly alleged a claim falling within the EFAA. Accepting the complaint’s allegations as true and drawing reasonable inferences in her favor, the court concluded that she plausibly alleged a sex-based hostile work environment under California law.

The majority confirmed that workplace conduct need not be overtly sexual to constitute harassment. Citing Lyle v. Warner Bros. Television Prods., 38 Cal. 4th 264, 280 (2006), the court explained that conduct may qualify when it targets an individual because of sex and is sufficiently severe or pervasive to create an objectively and subjectively offensive workplace. Sexual advances, lewd acts, or similar conduct are not required.

That conclusion carried case-wide consequences. The EFAA renders a predispute arbitration agreement unenforceable “with respect to a case” relating to a covered dispute, not merely the covered claim. Ding could therefore pursue her entire case in court, including otherwise arbitrable claims involving national origin and domestic-violence-victim status.

The Dissent Warns Against Midstream Forum Changes

The dissent concluded that Ding made her election by initiating and substantially litigating the arbitration. It interpreted “election” as a single, mutually exclusive choice between arbitration and court and emphasized that Ding initially withdrew based on allegedly late arbitration-fee payments, not the EFAA.

Drawing on decisions finding waiver when a party substantially litigates in court before seeking arbitration, the dissent saw no reason to treat the reverse situation differently. It warned that the majority’s approach could disrupt ongoing arbitrations and permit forum changes after the parties have expended considerable resources.

The opinions expose a recurring tension: meaningful statutory choice versus finality and the costs of changing forums.

Takeaways for Employers

Evaluate EFAA potential at the outset. Employers should not assume that a broadly drafted, otherwise enforceable arbitration agreement settles the forum question. Counsel should assess whether the employee’s factual allegations could support a covered claim, even if the arbitration demand does not expressly identify one.

Recognize that discovery may change the forum analysis. Documents, testimony, and other evidence produced in arbitration may provide the basis for a newly asserted covered claim. Discovery may therefore affect both the merits and the enforceability of the arbitration agreement.

Preserve the record concerning knowledge and timing. Waiver may depend on when the claimant learns the facts supporting a covered claim and what the claimant did afterward. Employers should maintain a clear chronology because it may become central to a motion to compel or an appeal.

Recognize the possible case-wide consequence. If an employee plausibly alleges a covered claim, the entire case may proceed in court, including claims that otherwise appear arbitrable. Employers should consider that possibility when evaluating exposure, discovery strategy, and settlement posture.

Comply strictly with arbitration deadlines. Ding initially withdrew based on the company’s alleged late payment of arbitration fees. Employers should carefully calendar payment deadlines and monitor invoices from the arbitration administrator.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.