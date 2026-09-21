When Is A Personal Injury Case Ready For Mediation? Evidence, Credibility And Settlement Strategy (Podcast)

In this episode of the JAMS podcast, JAMS neutrals Hon. Robert D. Foiles (Ret.) and Hon. Thomas Drechsler (Ret.) explore how personal injury cases are evaluated, what makes a claim ready for meaningful settlement discussion, and how digital evidence, credibility, and settlement strategy can shape the path to resolution.

JAMS is the premier provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, with more than 500 neutrals across 29 locations. In 2025, JAMS received nearly 22,000 new case filings and handled more than 28,000 matters during the year. Since its founding in 1979, the organization’s distinguished panel has included retired federal and state court judges, former litigators, transactional attorneys and other ADR professionals with deep industry and practice area experience. JAMS offers customized in-person, virtual and hybrid resolution services to provide a seamless experience through concierge-level client care, highly skilled case managers and advanced technology. With a legacy of trust and innovation, JAMS helps parties find the way forward so they can focus on what matters most.

In this episode of the JAMS podcast, JAMS neutrals Hon. Robert D. Foiles (Ret.) and Hon. Thomas Drechsler (Ret.) explore how personal injury cases are evaluated, what makes a claim ready for meaningful settlement discussion, and how digital evidence, credibility, and settlement strategy can shape the path to resolution. Drawing from their experience on the California and Massachusetts trial benches and as trial lawyers, they outline why early fact gathering, full disclosure, and a candid assessment of downside risk are often critical to resolving claims efficiently.

The neutrals explain that personal injury outcomes are shaped not only by medical records and damages figures, but also by how thoroughly counsel gather the facts, the open disclosure of said facts, and how these facts from the client and witnesses are likely to be presented. They provide practical insights into when a case is ready to mediate, how vehicle data and video can confirm or upend a theory of liability, and how parties can think strategically about what to put on the table and when. Throughout the conversation, they examine:

The signals that a personal injury case is ready for productive settlement discussion, including complete medical and wage loss documentation and a carrier prepared to evaluate the claim

How digital evidence, like event data recorders, surveillance footage, and incident video can strengthen or undercut a case, and why it should be exchanged and analyzed well before the mediation

Why credibility, preparation, and a clear-eyed view of the downside risk often determine whether a case resolves and at what number

This episode provides practical guidance for plaintiff and defense counsel, claims professionals, and carriers navigating personal injury claims, emphasizing the importance of preparation, candor, and honest evaluation in resolving disputes efficiently and fairly.

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