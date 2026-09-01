A Shortcut Is Not Always A Shortcut: Commercial Division Reaffirms The Importance Of Notice For Summary Judgment In Lieu Of Complaint

For claims to recover money due on an instrument, CPLR 3213 can provide a faster path to judgment than a plenary action—but only if its procedural requirements are strictly followed.

CPLR 3213 permits a party to move for summary judgment in lieu of complaint when the claim is based on an instrument for the payment of money only. The movant must establish, through evidence in admissible form, a prima facie entitlement to judgment by showing that payment is due and has not been made. If that showing is made, the burden shifts to the opposing party to raise a triable issue of fact.

Two decisions by Justice Gretchen Walsh—Gonzalez v Marte and Kelly v Munn—illustrate the point. In Gonzalez, a service defect ended the case before the merits; in Kelly, proper service allowed the Court to reach the merits and grant judgment.

Gonzalez v Marte

In Gonzalez v Marte, the plaintiff sought to recover an outstanding balance from the sale of stock shares, as reflected in a promissory note. The plaintiff argued that no material factual dispute existed and moved for summary judgment in lieu of complaint. The Court did not reach the merits because the plaintiff had short-served the defendant.

The Court emphasized that proper service is critical to a CPLR 3213 motion because the procedure has a dual motion-action nature and the notice requirement protects the defendant’s due-process rights. Short service therefore constitutes a “fatal jurisdictional defect.” The Court recognized that the defect may be cured in limited circumstances, including an administrative or stipulated adjournment of the return date or the defendant’s filing of answering papers such that due-process considerations are not implicated.

Neither circumstance was present in Gonzalez v. Marte: there were no adjournments, and the defendant filed no answering papers. The Court therefore denied the motion and dismissed the action without prejudice.

The dismissal was procedural, not a merits determination. Because it was without prejudice, it did not, by itself, bar a properly commenced subsequent proceeding on the claim, subject to applicable limitations periods and other requirements.

Kelly v Munn

The contrast is direct. In Kelly v. Munn Works, LLC, the plaintiff properly served the parties, so the Court reached the merits rather than dismissing on a procedural ground.

The Court held that the promissory note and guaranty were instruments for the payment of money, that the plaintiff had made a prima facie showing, and that the defendants had failed to raise a triable issue of fact. The Court therefore granted summary judgment in lieu of complaint, allowing the plaintiff to obtain judgment without first serving a complaint—the result CPLR 3213 is designed to facilitate.

Upshot

CPLR 3213 offers speed only when its procedural requirements are met. Before pursuing relief, a movant should confirm that the claim qualifies, serve the motion with the required notice, and calculate the return date carefully. Gonzalez v. Marte ended before the merits because of short service; Kelly v. Munn Works, LLC reached judgment because proper service allowed the Court to consider the merits.