Northern District Of California Dismisses Putative Securities Class Action Against Value Grocery Retailer Without Prejudice

On September 16, 2026, Judge Jon S. Tigar of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed a putative securities class action against a value grocery retailer (the “Company”) and its former CEO and CFO (collectively, “Defendants”). In re Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Sec. Litig., No. 4:25-cv-957-JST (N.D. Cal. Sept. 16, 2026). Plaintiff alleged violations of Section 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, claiming Defendants concealed problems with the Company’s transition to new enterprise resource planning and information technology systems (the “Systems Transition”), related internal-controls deficiencies, and the lack of a reasonable basis to assure investors that disruptions would soon abate. The Court dismissed the complaint without prejudice, holding that plaintiff failed to plead a false or misleading statement, facts giving rise to a strong inference of scienter, and loss causation.

According to plaintiff, the Company is a deep-discount grocer operating through independently owned stores while retaining responsibility for procurement, distribution, and information systems. Beginning in 2021, the Company allegedly undertook a systems transition that went live in 2023 after alleged delays. Plaintiff alleged the launch triggered widespread operational disruptions, affecting inventory visibility, data integrity, procurement, accounting, and financial reporting. Defendants allegedly disclosed the resulting impacts on successive earnings calls and predicted near-term recovery. However, plaintiff alleged that later disclosures showed problems with the transition were more extensive and persistent than represented, that the Company removed the CEO and that the Company’s stock price declined materially.

Plaintiff presented three categories of alleged misrepresentation: (1) the risk disclosures before launch of the system transition were misleading because Defendants were allegedly unprepared, (2) Defendants’ internal-controls statements were allegedly false in light of later-disclosed deficiencies, and (3) Defendants’ allegedly did not have a bases for their prediction that disruptions would soon abate. The Court found that plaintiff failed to adequately plead each.

First, the Court found that plaintiff did not allege any facts that made the Company’s pre-transition warnings misleading when made. Citing plaintiff’s allegations in support of this theory regarding the Company’s failure to conduct additional testing before launch, the Court held that plaintiff’s actual theory was that the Company failed to mitigate against risks that it had disclosed rather than concealed something. The Court found that such a theory would improperly expand the scope of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 to cover not just fraud but poor implementation of a business plan. Second, the Court found that the Company’s disclosure that the transition overwhelmed the Company’s existing internal financial controls did not render false a Company disclosure from months earlier that the new systems did not impact the Company’s visibility into and ability to conduct financial reporting. According to the Court, the subsequent disclosure was part of the normal process of company leadership discovering and timely disclosing adverse information. Third, the Court held the Company’s alleged predictions that the disruptions would soon abate were forward-looking statements and plaintiff failed to plead any facts showing Defendants knew that those predictions were misleading when made.

The Court found it significant that the facts alleged in this case differed materially from other Exchange Act cases involving failed business software roll outs where motions to dismiss were defeated. In those cases, the Court noted, plaintiffs averred particularized facts relating to defendants’ affirmative concealment of known problems. In contrast, plaintiffs’ allegations in this case showed that Defendants disclosed issues throughout the transition. The Court held that the mere fact that the Company’s disclosures painted a more sobering picture over time did not render earlier statements false.

The Court next found that plaintiff independently failed to plead facts giving rise to a strong inference of scienter. Plaintiff anchored its scienter allegations on steering committee meeting notes and former employee testimony, which plaintiff argued showed poor preparation for the transition. But the Court found that none of these allegations were sufficient to glean Defendants’ knowledge that the statements identified by plaintiff were false when made. The Court also found that plaintiff’s allegations about the former CEO’s exit at the time of the alleged corrective disclosure were too paltry to impute wrongdoing.

Finally, the Court held plaintiff failed to adequately allege loss causation. Plaintiff advanced a “materialization-of-the-risk” theory, alleging that concealed risks regarding the transition gradually came to light through a series of partial disclosures, each of which caused the stock price to decline. Having found plaintiff failed to plead any concealment or underlying misrepresentation, the Court rejected this theory. The dismissal was without prejudice.