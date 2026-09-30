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30 September 2026

Separate Confidentiality Agreement Rendered Arbitration Agreement Unconscionable

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A California Court of Appeal examined whether an arbitration agreement signed during employee onboarding was enforceable when paired with a confidentiality agreement that created a one-sided dispute resolution structure. The court analyzed both procedural and substantive unconscionability, focusing on how the combined documents favored the employer's ability to litigate certain claims while forcing the employee into arbitration for wage-and-hour disputes.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Anthony J. Oncidi
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Cluck v. GEO Secure Services, LLC, 122 Cal. App. 5th 249 (2026)

A former employee brought a putative wage-and-hour class action, and GEO sought to enforce an arbitration agreement signed during onboarding. The Court of Appeal held that the arbitration agreement had to be read together with a confidentiality agreement that was signed at the same time. Taken as a package, the documents required the employee to arbitrate the claims he was most likely to bring while allowing GEO to litigate its likely confidentiality, competition, and nonsolicitation claims in a Florida court. That one-sided structure made the arbitration arrangement substantively unconscionable. The agreement was also procedurally unconscionable because it was a standardized onboarding document, and its opt-out procedure required a new hire to obtain an employee number, prepare a separate statement, and send it to the legal department within 30 days.

Separate Confidentiality Agreement Rendered Arbitration Agreement Unconscionable

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Anthony J. Oncidi
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