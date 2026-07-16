Q: What Should Trigger Concern About Unexplained Transactions?

The Calm Among the Storm – In each post of this blog series, Schneider Bell attorney Veronica Garofoli answers a real question she sees from families, fiduciaries, financial advisors, and CPAs — focused on the moments when a situation first becomes unstable, and what actually protects people under Ohio probate and trust law.

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The Calm Among the Storm – In each post of this blog series, Schneider Bell attorney Veronica Garofoli answers a real question she sees from families, fiduciaries, financial advisors, and CPAs — focused on the moments when a situation first becomes unstable, and what actually protects people under Ohio probate and trust law.

Answer

Money rarely disappears. It moves. And in Ohio probate court, unexplained movement is often the factual foundation of recovery and concealment actions. The key question isn’t whether something feels wrong, it’s whether it can be traced. We analyze timing, authority, benefit, and documentation. When transactions coincide with decline or control shifts, early court intervention can stop further loss and preserve remedies.

The calm move to assume nothing, secure everything, and let the paper trail talk. Because in probate litigation, the truth is usually sitting in an account history someone didn’t lock down soon enough.

Additional Insights

Money rarely disappears. It moves.

Almost every “missing money” case starts the same way: something feels off, but no one can say exactly why.

Ohio probate courts don’t decide these cases on instinct. They decide them on math.

Where did it go.

When did it move.

Who had authority.

Who benefited.

What supports it.

When transactions line up with decline, isolation, or sudden control shifts, early court involvement can stop the bleeding and preserve powerful recovery tools.

The biggest mistake I see is waiting too long to secure statements, freeze access, and build the timeline.

Once assets are spent, layered, or quietly transferred again, outcomes get harder to control.

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