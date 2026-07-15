Good People Doing Bad Things: When A Fraud Case Is About More Than The Fraudsters

Many years ago, I represented investors who had poured millions of dollars into a venture to acquire, refurbish, and market specialized aircraft. Before we filed suit, the evidence strongly suggested that the two brokers who were marketing the aircraft:

had diverted company funds for their own benefit;

Concealed critical information from the investors; and

Engaged in transactions that were difficult to explain as anything other than self-dealing.

At first glance, the case looked straightforward: sue the brokers, prove the fraud, obtain a judgment, and collect. Unfortunately – and particularly where the financial stakes are high – litigation is rarely that simple.

From Recovery Effort to Loss Minimization

By the time the investors retained us, the project was in serious trouble. A possibility still existed that additional funding could preserve enough value to salvage the venture. Yet, mindful of the sunk cost fallacy, the investors understandably struggled with the prospect of dumping even more money into an endeavor that had already consumed millions. As the case progressed, it became apparent that the best realistic outcome was no longer rescuing the venture but minimizing the losses.

That task ended up including doing what we could to ensure any kind of recovery. Discovery had revealed that, even if the investors prevailed on every claim, the brokers themselves were unlikely ever to possess assets sufficient to satisfy a judgment measured in the millions of dollars. Accordingly, we had to focus on others who had participated in the transactions, and whether any of them failed to fulfill responsibilities associated with their role in a way that contributed to the investors’ losses.

The Escrow Company

The answer led us to the escrow company handling the project.

At first, nothing about the escrow company’s conduct seemed particularly troubling. It had released funds – at the brokers’ direction – to pay vendors performing legitimate work on the aircraft and to cover expenses associated with moving the project forward. Had the investors been asked whether those payments should be made, they almost certainly would have approved them. Continuing the work increased the likelihood that the venture would succeed or, at a minimum, preserve value.

As the project progressed, the brokers directed the escrow company to make payment to themselves. This should have raised a question for the escrow company: if the brokers could direct payments to third-party vendors without confirmation from the investors, could they also direct payments to themselves?

The escrow company apparently assumed the answer was yes. Without obtaining written authorization or independent confirmation from the investors, it released substantial sums to the very individuals whose interests were potentially adverse to the owners of the funds.

That distinction mattered. Paying a mechanic, engineer, or avionics contractor to continue improving an asset is fundamentally different from paying the people who have some measure of control over the transaction. The former advances the venture’s business objectives. The latter presents an obvious conflict of interest that should prompt additional scrutiny before money changes hands. Luckily, the escrow company was well insured. After another year’s worth of litigation – this time against the escrow company as well as the brokers – our clients were able to recover a significant chunk of their investment. If we had not broadened the investigation to evaluate the conduct of everyone who was involved in the transaction – even those who, at first blush, appeared to have done nothing improper – the investors would have ended up with a multi-million dollar judgment against the brokers that would have been uncollectible and, therefore, worthless.

Broader Lesson: How Commercial Fraud Develops

The case also illustrates a broader lesson about commercial fraud. Contrary to popular imagination, many business fraud cases do not begin with elaborate schemes concocted by career con artists who spend their lives moving from one swindle to the next while living in luxury in jurisdictions beyond the reach of U.S. law. Real life is not The Sting or Ocean’s Eleven.

More often, fraud—or conduct that ultimately supports fraud claims—emerges from legitimate ventures, optimistic projections, and capable people trying to make a project succeed. Events occur that increase the pressure. Deadlines slip. Costs exceed expectations. Investors grow impatient. Cash becomes scarce. Participants start making decisions they convince themselves are temporary or justified by the larger goal. Documentation becomes less rigorous. Corporate formalities are overlooked. Compensation arrangements become informal. Information is withheld because “we’ll fix it when the deal (or the next deal) closes.”

Eventually, conduct that may have begun as aggressive business judgment crosses into territory that a jury may reasonably view as fraud, self-dealing, or a breach of fiduciary duty.

Unfortunately, other participants can be swept along by the undertow that this conduct invariably creates. Professionals, lenders, escrow agents, and service providers become accustomed to approving transactions that appear consistent with the project’s objectives. Incrementally, what once would have prompted scrutiny begins to feel routine. In our case, the danger lay not in making the first vendor payment that everyone expected, but in the failure to recognize that the next payment was fundamentally different because it benefited the decision-maker rather than the enterprise.

Key takeaway for plaintiffs and counsel:

A successful lawsuit is not measured solely by proving liability

A judgment against an insolvent defendant may provide vindication but little compensation

Early in a case, counsel should ask not only who engaged in the alleged misconduct

Counsel should also consider whether others with independent duties – even those who appear to have behaved properly – exercised required care

Counsel should assess whether meaningful sources of recovery exist

Key takeaway for businesses and professionals:

Most disputes are not born from dramatic acts of deception

They arise from incremental decisions often made under extraordinary pressure

People often fail to pause when circumstances change

Asking a simple verification question (“Should I verify this before proceeding?”) can prevent major litigation and losses

In high-stakes commercial cases, proving what happened is only part of the challenge. Understanding how it happened—and where responsibility and meaningful recovery may ultimately lie—is often what determines whether justice can be translated into a practical result.