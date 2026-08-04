Should Your Business Sue? Seven Questions To Ask Before Filing A Lawsuit

A strong legal claim can still be a bad lawsuit. A customer refuses to pay, a partner diverts business to a side venture, or a former employee leaves with confidential information. Any of these may support a claim, but that does not settle whether suing makes business sense.

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A strong legal claim can still be a bad lawsuit. A customer refuses to pay, a partner diverts business to a side venture, or a former employee leaves with confidential information. Any of these may support a claim, but that does not settle whether suing makes business sense.

Litigation can recover money, stop ongoing misconduct, preserve assets, and force the disclosure of evidence. It can also consume management time, expose weaknesses in your own case, and end with a judgment that cannot be collected. Before filing, answer these seven questions.

The examples below are hypothetical, but the disputes are common. Available claims and remedies depend on the governing law, the parties’ agreements, the business entity, and the facts.

1. What Does the Business Need?

Start with the result, not the name of the legal claim. One business needs payment; another needs misconduct stopped before it causes further harm. A minority owner wants access to financial records or a fair buyout. A company needs equipment returned, confidential information protected, or a disloyal officer removed.

“Holding them accountable” is a motive, not a litigation strategy. The objective must be concrete: recover $450,000, stop the use of customer data, block a transfer of company assets, obtain the books and records, or negotiate a buyout at a defensible valuation.

A software company discovers that its former sales director downloaded confidential customer information before joining a competitor. The company expects to lose business, but money is not its immediate concern. It needs the former employee to stop using the information and contacting customers.

A damages award two years later does not solve that problem. The company needs a focused case built around emergency relief, expedited discovery, and an order stopping further misuse.

A manufacturer faces a different problem. Its distributor owes $450,000 but has shut down and appears to have no assets. The contract claim looks straightforward, yet a judgment against an empty company does not produce the result the manufacturer needs: payment.

The remedy determines the strategy. Fix the outcome you need, then choose the process that gets you there.

2. What Is the Case Realistically Worth?

Business owners usually begin with what they believe they lost. Courts focus on what the law permits and the evidence supports, and the gap can be substantial.

A supplier believes a customer’s breach of a three-year purchasing agreement cost it $1.5 million in lost profits. The customer counters that the forecasts were nonbinding, the supplier never satisfied a qualification requirement, and the contract caps damages at $250,000.

The breach theory may be sound. The $1.5 million valuation is a separate problem.

Damage caps, exclusions, causation issues, and incomplete financial records can reduce the value of an otherwise valid claim. Cases involving lost profits or business valuation often require expert testimony, adding expense and uncertainty before the parties reach trial.

Smaller disputes sometimes present better economics. A $100,000 payment claim can be worth pursuing when the documents are clear, the contract permits an award of reasonable attorneys’ fees, and the defendant can pay. A multimillion-dollar claim against an insolvent business may be worth far less.

Value the case using a range of probable outcomes rather than the largest number that can be placed in a complaint. Include legal fees, expert costs, the possibility of partial success, the likely settlement range, and the time required to recover.

The amount demanded tells you little by itself. What matters is the amount the business is likely to recover after accounting for the cost and risk of obtaining it.

3. Can You Prove It?

Litigation turns on evidence, not certainty in the client’s mind.

Two people own a consulting company. One suspects the other of diverting clients to a separate business. Revenue has fallen, several customers have left, and the suspected owner has become evasive about the company’s finances.

The pattern raises obvious concerns, but suspicion will not carry the case. Emails forwarding leads, invoices from the competing business, bank records tracing diverted revenue, and testimony from former customers would put the claim on firmer ground.

Discovery often uncovers evidence controlled by the defendant. Hidden transfers, internal communications, and fiduciary misconduct commonly come to light only after a case begins. A plaintiff does not need every document before filing, but it does need a sound factual basis and a credible path to the rest. Do not file a speculative case and expect discovery to create it.

The form of the evidence matters. A signed agreement usually carries more weight than conflicting memories of an oral promise. Contemporaneous emails tend to be more persuasive than testimony reconstructed years later. An independent customer often makes a better witness than someone whose financial interests depend on the outcome.

Preservation begins before the complaint is filed. Once litigation is reasonably foreseeable, the business should identify relevant material, suspend routine deletion where appropriate, and preserve devices and accounting records.

A company accuses a former executive of deleting files before resigning. During discovery, the company admits that it deleted the executive’s email account after three months and reassigned the laptop without preserving it. The underlying claim survives, but the company has weakened its position and given the defense another issue to exploit.

Before filing, identify what you can prove now, what evidence the other side controls, how you expect to obtain it, and what that effort will cost.

4. Can the Defendant Pay or Comply?

A $1 million judgment is worth little if the defendant is broke. Winning matters only if the defendant has assets, insurance, reliable income, or the ability to comply with the court’s order.

A construction company is owed $700,000 by a development entity. The contract claim appears strong, but the entity owns no property, has no employees, and was formed solely for a project that failed. The parent company did not sign the contract, and the owners gave no personal guarantees.

The construction company can win every disputed issue and still end up with nothing available to collect.

Before filing, investigate the defendant’s assets, insurance, corporate structure, and operating status. Depending on the dispute, that means checking real estate and corporate records, liens, prior lawsuits, and information the business gathered during the relationship.

Asset location matters too. A defendant may hold property in another state, move funds through affiliates, or keep its assets overseas. Collection can become a second lawsuit after the first one ends.

Collectability carries less weight when the plaintiff seeks an injunction, access to company records, or the return of property. Even then, the defendant must be capable of complying, and the court must have the power to enforce its order.

Compare the failed development entity with a national company that refuses to pay a $175,000 invoice. The second claim is smaller, but the defendant has ample assets, the contract contains an attorneys’ fee provision, and the documents are clean. That can be the better lawsuit.

A judgment you cannot collect is not worth what it costs to win.

5. What Will the Case Really Cost?

The invoice from litigation counsel is only the visible cost.

Executives and employees spend hours collecting emails, preparing for depositions, reviewing filings, and explaining the business to lawyers and experts. That is time they are not spending on customers, employees, or growth.

The case may also require forensic accountants, valuation professionals, investigators, translators, or technical experts. Some of those expenses arrive early, before the parties know whether the case will settle or proceed through trial.

A minority owner believes the controlling shareholders diverted $600,000 through excessive compensation and transactions with related businesses. Proving it requires years of financial records, a forensic accounting, depositions of directors and accountants, and expert testimony.

The economics depend on more than the amount diverted. The owner may have fee-shifting rights or substantial settlement leverage. Continuing misconduct may make immediate action necessary even when the ultimate recovery remains uncertain. The expected result still must justify the investment.

The opponent also affects the budget. One defendant exchanges the important documents and agrees to early mediation. Another obstructs routine discovery, fights over depositions, files marginal motions, and asserts counterclaims to increase pressure.

Counsel should budget the case by stage. The client needs to understand the likely cost of investigation, pleadings, discovery, depositions, expert work, mediation, major motions, and trial.

That budget must change as the evidence changes. The next $50,000 must make sense on its own; money already spent is not a reason to keep spending.

6. What Risks Will Filing Create?

Filing suit puts the plaintiff under scrutiny.

The defense can seek internal emails, accounting records, customer communications, board materials, and testimony from senior employees. It can bring counterclaims, challenge the plaintiff’s performance, and place uncomfortable business practices into the court record.

A distributor prepares to sue a manufacturer for wrongful termination. The distributor has emails praising its performance and discussing a long-term relationship. Those messages help.

The manufacturer has a different file. It contains repeated late-payment notices, evidence of unauthorized online sales, and customer complaints. The distributor still has arguments, but the dispute is no longer as clean as it first appeared.

Ownership cases create the same problem. One partner accuses the other of taking improper distributions, then learns that both owners regularly charged personal expenses to the company. Their conduct is not necessarily equivalent, but the plaintiff’s records will affect credibility and settlement leverage.

The commercial risks can exceed the legal ones. Customers, lenders, suppliers, investors, and employees may become witnesses or receive subpoenas. A lawsuit against a current partner can make continued operations impossible long before the court decides who is right.

Review the company’s conduct before filing. Find the damaging email, accounting problem, contractual default, or credible counterclaim before opposing counsel does.

7. Is There a Better Way to Get the Result?

A lawsuit is one source of leverage. A demand letter, audit, records request, mediation, or structured negotiation may produce a better result at lower cost.

Two equal owners of a profitable service company can no longer work together. One wants to reinvest earnings; the other wants regular distributions. They disagree over compensation, hiring, and whether to sell the business, but neither has committed obvious fraud or theft.

A dissolution lawsuit can break the deadlock, but it can also destroy a valuable company. Mediation, an agreed valuation process, or a simultaneous exchange of buyout offers may produce a cleaner separation.

A customer owes a manufacturer $300,000 but claims the products were defective. The customer remains financially healthy, and both parties have documents supporting parts of their positions. They enter a short standstill agreement, retain a neutral expert to inspect the products, and mediate within 30 days. The manufacturer keeps its right to sue if the process fails.

Negotiation is not always the prudent first step. A partner transfers company money to an affiliate. A former employee distributes confidential information. A defendant prepares to sell its only meaningful asset. Evidence is disappearing, or a notice deadline or statute of limitations is approaching.

In those circumstances, filing can preserve evidence, stop the clock, and support a request for emergency relief. It can also strengthen settlement discussions by showing that the plaintiff is prepared to act.

Timing matters. A plaintiff who waits six months before claiming an emergency may have difficulty persuading a judge that immediate intervention is necessary. Consulting litigation counsel early does not commit the business to filing; it preserves the available choices before facts change, assets move, or deadlines expire.

So, Should Your Business Sue?

A strong legal claim answers one question: whether the business can sue. It does not answer whether suing makes sense.

A worthwhile case has a meaningful objective, evidence to support it, and a defendant capable of paying or complying. The expected result must justify the expense, and the business must be prepared for the scrutiny and disruption that follow.

Good litigation counsel tests those assumptions before filing and revisits them as the case develops. A lawyer who guarantees victory before reviewing the evidence is displaying poor judgment. So is a lawyer who treats settlement as surrender or keeps litigating because the client has already spent heavily.

Litigation can recover money, stop misconduct, protect assets, and create leverage. It can also turn a legal victory into a business loss. These seven questions help determine which kind of case you have.

Should Your Business Sue? Seven Questions To Ask Before Filing A Lawsuit

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.