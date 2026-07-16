When To Settle And When To Fight: A Litigator's Framework

Every lawsuit comes with a cost, and knowing when to settle a lawsuit is one of the most consequential decisions a business owner will face. Experienced litigators understand how to minimize cost and obtain certainty for their clients.

For many business owners, the decision is viewed almost entirely through a financial lens: What will it cost to settle versus what will it cost to litigate? While cost is an important consideration, it cannot be the only consideration. There is no one size fits all strategy. Strategic planning depends on the strength of the legal claims, the business objectives at stake, the risks of continued litigation, the practical realities of achieving a favorable outcome, and how the litigation will impact the business once its completed.

As litigators, we spend a significant amount of time helping clients evaluate not just whether they can prevail, but whether continuing the fight serves their broader business interests. Every case is different, but the following framework can help guide that analysis.

Begin With an Objective Assessment of Risk

Every case should begin with an evaluation of its strengths and vulnerabilities of the legal claims asserted. That analysis extends beyond the pleadings and requires careful consideration of the available evidence, the elements of the claim(s), the credibility of witnesses, the anticipated discovery, and the likely response of both the court and, if applicable, a fact finder.

An experienced litigator should not simply identify the arguments most favorable to the client. Effective counsel also evaluates the arguments the opposing party is likely to make and how those arguments may affect the universe of the litigation. This objective assessment provides the foundation for every strategic decision that follows. Initial due diligence and case evaluation may be the most critical component of decision making for the life of the case.

Align the Litigation Strategy With the Business Objective

Parties have different motivations for commencing litigation. The objective may be recovering damages, enforcing contractual rights, protecting confidential information, preserving valuable business relationships, or preventing future misconduct. In some cases, obtaining injunctive relief is considerably more important than recovering monetary damages.

Understanding the client’s priorities often dictate the path of the litigation. A settlement that achieves the client’s principal objectives may provide substantially greater value than years of litigation culminating in a “win.” As a respected state court judge once opined, “sometimes there is no there there.”

Evaluate the Economics Beyond Legal Fees

The cost of litigation extends well beyond attorneys’ fees. Complex commercial disputes frequently require extensive document collection, electronic discovery, expert analysis, depositions of key personnel, and significant management involvement. Executives who are focused on litigation are spending less time focused on operation of the business. The financial analysis should also account for collectability. Even a successful verdict may have limited practical value if the opposing party lacks the resources to satisfy a judgment.

Litigation should be viewed as a business investment. Like any investment, it warrants a considered evaluation of expected costs, risks, and potential return.

Recognize the Strategic Value of Settlement

Settlement is sometimes viewed as a compromise. Deciding when to settle a lawsuit is actually a business decision driven by a cost benefit analysis like any other decision. Negotiated resolutions provide certainty where litigation cannot. They allow parties to control timing, manage risk, preserve confidentiality, and craft business solutions that would not be available through a court judgment.

Settlement can also eliminate the distraction and uncertainty that frequently accompany protracted litigation, allowing management to return its attention to the business rather than the lawsuit. For many companies, those advantages are every bit as valuable as the monetary terms of the agreement itself.

Recognize When Continued Litigation Is Warranted

Not every dispute should or can be resolved through compromise. There are circumstances in which protracted and contentious litigation are unavoidable and necessary. For example, litigation may be the appropriate course where:

The opposing party has taken an unreasonable position that leaves no realistic path to settlement.

The dispute involves fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, theft of trade secrets, or other intentional misconduct.

A business must enforce restrictive covenants or protect valuable intellectual property.

A e settlement could encourage similar claims by others.

The legal issues presented have broader implications for the client’s operations or industry.

Reassess as the Case Develops

Litigation strategy should never remain static. Discovery often changes the parties’ assessment of the case. Documents emerge, witnesses testify, experts render opinions, and courts issue rulings that reshape the litigation landscape. These developments frequently alter settlement value for both sides.

Accordingly, experienced litigators continually reassess risk throughout the life of a case. The answer to when to settle a lawsuit may change as the case develops, and a settlement proposal that was unreasonable early in the litigation may become attractive. Newly developed evidence may strengthen or weaken a party’s bargaining position. Maintaining that flexibility allows clients to make informed decisions as circumstances evolve.

Judgment Matters as Much as Advocacy

Litigation is not simply about prevailing in court. It is about helping clients make sound business decisions under difficult circumstances.

Knowing when to settle a lawsuit, when to litigate aggressively, and when to adjust course requires more than knowledge of the law. It requires experience evaluating risk, understanding business priorities, and anticipating how disputes are likely to unfold. It requires knowledge of where the factual and legal stress points are located and how to turn those stress points in favor of your client. The most effective litigators recognize that success is measured not only by courtroom victories, but by achieving outcomes that protect the client’s long-term business interests.

How Scarinci Hollenbeck Can Help

Whether your company is evaluating potential claims or defending against litigation, early strategic guidance can shape the course of the dispute. Scarinci Hollenbeck’s experienced commercial litigators represent businesses throughout New Jersey and the NYC metropolitan area in complex contract disputes, shareholder and partnership litigation, business torts, restrictive covenant matters, and other high-stakes commercial cases. We work closely with clients to develop litigation strategies that reflect both the legal merits of the case and the practical realities of their business objectives.