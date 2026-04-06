AbbVie Defeats Genetic Privacy Class Action Because Request For Plaintiff's Family Medical History Was Not A "Condition Of Employment"

Duane Morris Takeaways: In Henry v. AbbVie, Inc., No. 23-CV-16830 (N.D. Ill. Mar. 20, 2026), Judge Manish S. Shah of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois granted defendant's motion for summary judgment and dismissed a claim brought under the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act ("GIPA"). In his ruling, Judge Shah determined that the alleged request for plaintiff's family medical history (which history Plaintiff did not provide) during his pre-employment medical screening was not a "condition of employment." The decision is welcome news for employers that ask employees to undergo medical exams. The ruling indicates that an employer does not necessarily request genetic information "as a condition of employment" by requiring an employee to undergo a medical exam (even if an employee is asked to disclose genetic information during the exam).

Background

Plaintiff Daniel Henry was assigned to work for Defendant AbbVie, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. During the onboarding process, Plaintiff was required to undergo a "medical surveillance," which included "questionnaires, blood work, and a brief physical exam." Henry v. AbbVie, Inc., 2026 WL 788630, at *2 (N.D. Ill. Mar. 20, 2026).

AbbVie used Premise Health, a third-party healthcare provider, to conduct Plaintiff's medical screening. During the screening, Premise Health nurses asked Plaintiff to complete a written questionnaire and to undergo a physical examination. "Section U" of the questionnaire asked for Plaintiff's genetic information (specifically, his family medical history), though Plaintiff did not complete that part of the form. Plaintiff claimed that nurses also verbally asked for his family medical history during the physical exam. After the exam, Plaintiff worked at an AbbVie facility in Illinois for four months.

Plaintiff subsequently sued AbbVie under the GIPA, alleging that the company violated Section 25(c)(1) of the statute by "solicit[ing], request[ing], [or] requir[ing] . . . genetic information of a person or a family member of the person . . . as a condition of employment [or] preemployment application." 410 ILCS 513/25(c)(1).

AbbVie first responded to Plaintiff's Complaint by moving to dismiss under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6). Judge Shah denied AbbVie's motion to dismiss after determining that the family medical history information sought during the medical screening constituted "genetic information" under the GIPA. See Henry v. AbbVie, Inc., 2024 WL 4278070, at *5-6 (N.D. Ill. Sept. 24, 2024).

AbbVie later moved for summary judgment, arguing that: (1) AbbVie did not request Plaintiff's genetic information because third-party Premise Health (not AbbVie) conducted the screening; (2) even if AbbVie requested Plaintiff's genetic information, the request was inadvertent because the medical questionnaire instructed Plaintiff to not disclose genetic information; and (3) AbbVie did not condition Plaintiff's work status or assignment on any request for his genetic information.

The Court's Decision

The Court granted AbbVie's motion for summary judgment. While the Court was not persuaded by AbbVie's first two arguments, it concluded that AbbVie's third argument warranted dismissal of Plaintiff's GIPA claim.

Request for Genetic Information

The Court first considered whether AbbVie can be characterized as having requested Plaintiff's family medical history despite third-party Premise Health having conducted the medical screening. In answering in the affirmative, the Court relied on the GIPA's incorporation of certain protections found in the federal Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act ("GINA"). See 410 ILCS 513/25(a) ("An employer ... shall treat genetic testing and genetic information in such a manner that is consistent with the requirements of federal law, including but not limited to [GINA]."). The Court cited a regulation promulgated under GINA providing that an employer that requires employees or applicants to undergo medical examinations "must tell health care providers not to collect genetic information, including family medical history, as part of a medical examination intended to determine the ability to perform a job." 29 C.F.R. § 1635.8(d). Based on this federal regulation, the Court concluded that AbbVie "[n]ot telling Premise Health to elicit genetic information is not enough; the [GIPA] requires an affirmative instruction not to elicit it." Henry, 2026 WL 788630, at *5.

Inadvertent Disclosure

AbbVie's second argument turned on the GIPA's "inadvertent exception," which states that "inadvertently requesting family medical history by an employer ... does not violate this Act." 410 ILCS 513/25(g). The Court observed that AbbVie's health questionnaire advised Plaintiff to "not provide any genetic information, including family medical history." Henry, 2026 WL 788630, at *6 (citation omitted). Thus, the Court held that the inadvertent exception barred Plaintiff's claim to the extent it was premised on the written questionnaire. See id. ("The disclaimer on AbbVie's form was enough to make any disclosure on the form inadvertent."). But the Court determined that the exception did not necessarily bar Plaintiff's claim to the extent it was premised on nurses orally asking for his family medical history. See id. ("[T]he written disclaimer in the form does not necessarily mean that [Plaintiff] knew that he should not disclose genetic information in response to verbal questions during his physical exam.") (emphasis added).

Request as a Condition of Employment

Finally, the Court turned to AbbVie's argument that Plaintiff's claim failed because any request for his family medical history was not a condition of his employment. See 410 ILCS 513/25(c)(1) (an employer may not "solicit, request, [or] require ... genetic information of a person or a family member of the person ... as a condition of employment [or] preemployment application") (emphasis added). The Court agreed with AbbVie and granted the company's motion for summary judgment on this basis, holding that no genuine issue of material fact existed regarding AbbVie's request for Plaintiff's family medical history not having been a condition of his employment. The Court further noted that "the request for genetic information on the written questionnaire was not a condition of [Plaintiff's] employment, for the simple fact that [Plaintiff] did not fill out that section and it did not affect his employment with AbbVie." Henry, 2026 WL 788630, at *6.

Moreover, the Court concluded that even if Plaintiff was required to undergo a medical exam to be eligible to work at AbbVie, that did not mean that the verbal request for his family medical history (made during the exam) was a condition of his employment. See id. at *7. The Court thus recognized an important distinction between (i) AbbVie requiring Plaintiff to undergo a medical screening as a condition of employment and (ii) AbbVie specifically requesting Plaintiff's family medical history as a condition of employment. See id. ("[T]hat [Plaintiff] could not decline to complete his medical surveillance does not create a genuine dispute over whether the verbal request during his exam was a condition of his employment. The undisputed evidence is that a contractor could decline parts of the surveillance and still have the surveillance considered completed."). Accordingly, because AbbVie did not condition Plaintiff's employment on a request for his genetic information, the Court granted summary judgment in the company's favor.

Takeaways For Companies

As noted in a prior blog post, recent decisions suggest that courts may be hesitant to dismiss GIPA claims (especially at the pleading stage). Given the GIPA statute's strict penalty provision – under which statutory damages can quickly become significant ($2,500 per negligent violation and $15,000 per intentional or reckless violation, see 410 ILCS 513/40(a)(1)-(2)) – we have advised employers to ensure they comply with the statute regarding any health screenings they ask applicants or employees to complete (including by explicitly advising applicants and employees not to disclose their family medical histories during the screenings).

In this plaintiff-friendly litigation landscape, the Henry decision comes as welcome news for GIPA defendants and companies that have employees undergo medical screenings. Importantly, Henry suggests that an employer does not necessarily violate the GIPA by requesting an employee's genetic information "as a condition of employment" by merely directing her to undergo a medical exam (during which the employee may or may not be asked to provide her family medical history).

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.