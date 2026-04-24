Fourth Circuit Draws The Line On Student Cell Phone Searches: O.W. v. Carr

The Fourth Circuit's newly issued decision in O.W. v. Carr, Record No. 24-1288 (April 9, 2026) marks one of the most important student-search cases in decades – particularly as schools grapple with the realities of smartphones in the classroom

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The Fourth Circuit's newly issued decision inO.W. v. Carr, Record No. 24-1288 (April 9, 2026) marks one of the most important student-search cases in decades – particularly as schools grapple with the realities of smartphones in the classroom. At its core, O.W. answers a question that has lingered unresolved since the rise of modern smartphones: do the traditional rules governing school searches still apply to digital devices containing vast quantities of personal data?

The Fourth Circuit's answer is clear – yes, they do.

The Holding: T.L.O. Still Governs Even for Smartphones

The Court reaffirmed that New Jersey v. T.L.O., 469 U.S. 325 (1985) remains the controlling framework for student searches. Under T.L.O., school officials may conduct a search based on reasonable suspicion, so long as the search is justified at its inception and reasonably related in scope. Applying that standard, the Court concluded that the assistant principal's search of the student's phone, which was limited to the photo gallery and prompted by reports of explicit images, was constitutionally reasonable.

The Court also rejected the argument that Riley v. California, 573 U.S. 373 (2014), which generally requires a warrant to search a cell phone, should displace T.L.O. in the school setting. Instead, it emphasized that the school environment demands flexibility and swift intervention to prevent disruption and harm.

No "Backdoor" Police Search

The Fourth Circuit likewise rejected the argument that the presence of a school resource officer transformed the search into a law enforcement action requiring probable cause. The record demonstrated that the assistant principal initiated and conducted the search independently. The officer's presence and later involvement did not convert the search into a police-directed investigation.

Fifth Amendment: Context Matters

Equally important is the Court's treatment of the student's statements. The Fourth Circuit held that the student's confession was voluntary under the totality of the circumstances. Critically, the Court found that the less than two-hour duration of the questioning, which occurred during the school day, was not excessive, even though the student's mother had not yet arrived.

The Court also addressed the student's age. While acknowledging that age (13 years old in this case) is an important factor, it emphasized that age alone does not render questioning coercive. Here, the questioning occurred in a familiar school setting, was conducted primarily by a school administrator, and did not involve threats, deprivation, or prolonged detention. In short, the Court declined to transform routine school disciplinary questioning into a custodial interrogation requiring Miranda protections under these facts.

Why This Case Matters Now

The significance of O.W. cannot be overstated. The Fourth Circuit itself recognized the doctrinal gap between T.L.O. which predates smartphones and Riley which reflects more modern privacy concerns associated with digital devices, but not in a school setting.

Until now, there had been no meaningful Fourth Circuit guidance bridging that gap. O.W. now fills it and does so in a way that strongly favors school authority and practical administration.

While the facts of O.W. comfortably fell within constitutional bounds, the decision should not be read as a blank check for school officials. The outcome was driven in large part by the assistant principal's measured approach – the sequencing of his independent questioning before law enforcement involvement, the narrow scope of the search limited to the photo gallery, and the fact that the conduct occurred on school grounds during the school day. Even modest deviations from those facts could have altered the analysis. A more expansive search of the phone, greater entanglement with the SRO at the outset, or conduct occurring off-campus or outside school hours could well have pushed the case across the constitutional line. In that sense, while O.W. was not a close case on its facts, it is not difficult to envision a slightly different scenario that may have compelled a ruling in the student's favor.

Practical Takeaways

Reasonable suspicion remains the governing standard for student cell phone searches.

Targeted searches are key – narrow scope will carry the day.

School officials must lead – not law enforcement.

Routine school questioning is not custodial interrogation absent coercive circumstances.

Age matters – but is not dispositive.

The Bottom Line

In an era where student misconduct is often digital, O.W. v. Carr provides long-awaited clarity. The Fourth Circuit has drawn a workable and pragmatic line: student cell phones are not immune from search, and routine school investigations do not violate the Constitution when they are reasonably conducted.

For now, T.L.O. remains firmly intact in the smartphone era.

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