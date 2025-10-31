Disgorgement Appellate Court Clash — Next Up: The Supreme Court

In Ongkaruck Sripetch v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Petitioner has submitted a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari (the "Petition") to the Supreme Court of the United States.1 This Petition stems from the September 3, 2025, ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in the case of SEC v. Sripetch.2 In this appellate court opinion, the Ninth Circuit affirmed a $2.25 million disgorgement award obtained by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the district court level.3 In its opinion, the Ninth Circuit rejected the argument that the SEC must prove pecuniary harm to investors before obtaining disgorgement.4

By way of background and pursuant to the SEC's release announcing final judgments on June 20, 2025, a group of defendants allegedly operated a network of fraudulent microcap schemes.5 The SEC further alleged that they orchestrated "scalping" campaigns: purchasing and controlling microcap stocks, tainting them through pump campaigns, and selling them at inflated prices without disclosing their intent and without registering the securities.6 Sripetch, as one of the lead defendants, consented to a final judgment against him and agreed that the District Court could order disgorgement.7 After hearing arguments, the District Court ordered him to disgorge $2,251,923.16, plus more than $1 million in prejudgment interest.8

Sripetch appealed the disgorgement order in his final judgment, arguing that a prerequisite for the SEC being awarded disgorgement is a showing of individual investor harm and that the SEC did not show such harm in this case.9 The Ninth Circuit disagreed, holding that a showing of pecuniary harm to individual investors is not required for the SEC to obtain disgorgement awards.10

This Ninth Circuit ruling deepens a now current split between three appellate courts — the Ninth, Fifth, and First Circuits — that require a showing of pecuniary harm to investors in this context, and one — the Second Circuit — that does not.

Sripetch's appeal to the Supreme Court was docketed on October 16, 2025. His Petition seeks the Supreme Court's review to resolve this three-to-one appellate court split over whether the SEC can require defendants to disgorge their ill-gained profits, even if SEC Enforcement cannot prove that investors suffered monetary losses due to the actions of defendants.11 The Ninth Circuit opinion, briefly summarized above, acknowledged and openly discussed this split.12 Interestingly, earlier this year, the Supreme Court turned away an appeal of the First Circuit's ruling that upheld a $22 million disgorgement award, despite a claim that, not only did the investors suffer no pecuniary harm, but they received $221 million in net profits from the investment advice provided.13

This Petition and circuit split may allow for the parties to also revisit the Supreme Court's 2020 decision in Liu v. SEC.14 In this ruling the justices held that the SEC could seek disgorgement, as long as the amount does not exceed the wrongdoers net gains.15 In its Sripetch ruling, the Ninth Circuit opined that Liu did not require a finding of pecuniary harm because disgorgement requires that a person cannot keep their ill-gotten gains.16 Sripetch in his Petition argues the view of the Second Circuit regarding Liu: at its core the Liu ruling is about returning money to victims, but that "[A]n investor who lost nothing is owed nothing."17 We may soon see if the Supreme Court will entertain this Petition and this position.

Footnotes

