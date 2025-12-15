Arbitration World Podcast: Efficient And Effective Arbitration Proceedings – A Discussion With Two Leading Arbitrators

In this four-part mini-series, Declan Gallivan speaks with Lucy Greenwood and Klaus Reichert SC, to discuss how adjustments in the approach to the arbitration procedure can lead to a more focused, efficient and productive process. Each episode focuses on a different stage or stages of the arbitral process.

Join us for candid conversation, practical guidance, and actionable tips from two leading arbitrators.

Lucy Greenwoodis an independent international arbitrator specializing in commercial and investment disputes, particularly in the energy sector. Lucy is identified as a "Global Elite Thought Leader" by Lexology Index and one of only 12 arbitrators Ranked Band 1 in the UK by Chambers and Partners.

Klaus Reichert SCspecialises in international arbitration with substantial experience in dealing with international disputes across a broad spectrum of complex subject matters, industries and governing laws (both common law and civil law) involving sovereigns and commercial parties from all over the World. Klaus has served as chair, party-appointee or sole arbitrator in more than 250 international disputes. Klaus has been described as "just a top-notch arbitrator" (Chambers & Partners 2026), with "an incredible legal mind" (Chambers & Partners 2024) who "is well-suited to chair the largest, most complex arbitration cases" (Legal 500 2023).

Episode Guide:

Episode 1: Early stages of the arbitral process including PO1, and the First Procedural Meeting

Episode 2: Document production and witness statements

Episode 3: AI and arbitral hearings

Episode 4: Arbitral awards

We hope these discussions offer practical ideas you can draw on when navigating your next dispute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.