15 December 2025

Litigation Global Practice Guide 2026

WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale Partner Gary Born and Counsel Matteo Angelini are contributing editors in the new Chambers and Partners Global Litigation 2026 Practice Guide.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gary Born and Matteo Angelini
Click here to continue reading.

Originally published in Chambers and Partners Global Litigation 2026 Practice Guide - December 02, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Gary Born
Matteo Angelini
