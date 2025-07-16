ARTICLE
16 July 2025

Eighth Circuit Vacates FTC's "Click-to-Cancel" Negative Option Rule

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On July 8, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit vacated the FTC's "click-to-cancel" Negative Option Rule, holding that the FTC violated the FTC Act and the Administrative Procedure Act...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On July 8, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit vacated the FTC's "click-to-cancel" Negative Option Rule, holding that the FTC violated the FTC Act and the Administrative Procedure Act when it finalized the rule (previously discussed here). The court found that the FTC wrongly determined that the economic effect of the proposed rule would be under $100 million, and accordingly declined to conduct a preliminary regulatory analysis that would have identified alternative approaches. The failure to do this analysis deprived businesses the opportunity for participation in the rulemaking process. Because that procedural error affected the rule as a whole—including the requirement that cancellation mechanisms be as simple as enrollment—the court vacated the rule in its entirety. Although the rule included a severability clause, the court found that partial enforcement was not feasible given the scope of the defect and the prejudice to petitioners.

Putting It Into Practice: A renewed rulemaking effort by the FTC remains on the table though it is unlikely given the FTC's current leadership. However, the FTC can and often does bring enforcement actions to stop automatic renewal practices that are unfair or deceptive under Section 5 of the FTC Act. Companies should take this ruling as a reprieve, not a reset, and continue evaluating their practices under existing federal and state laws, especially as it pertains to dark pattern practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More